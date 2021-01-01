Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG want Icardi-Aguero swap with Barcelona

Sampdoria midfielder Morten Thorsby is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 25-year-old has less than two years left to run on his current contract, and talks over a renewal have stalled in recent weeks.

Inter are now weighing up a January move for Thorsby, who could be made available for around €15 million (£13m/$17m) when the transfer window reopens.