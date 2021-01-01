Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG want Icardi-Aguero swap with Barcelona

Inter target Sampdoria's Thorsby
Sampdoria midfielder Morten Thorsby is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 25-year-old has less than two years left to run on his current contract, and talks over a renewal have stalled in recent weeks.
Inter are now weighing up a January move for Thorsby, who could be made available for around €15 million (£13m/$17m) when the transfer window reopens.
Lille open to selling Renato Sanches
Lille are open to selling Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches next year.
The 24-year-old has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham in the past, and the French giants are ready to sanction his departure if they receive a suitable offer.
Lille president Olivier Letang has told BFM Lille: "I have already discussed this with him.
“If an offer from a big club arrives, Renato will be able to leave. We will see what will happen."
Chelsea could recall Gilmour from Norwich
Chelsea could recall Billy Gilmour from Norwich six months early - according to The Daily Express.
The 20-year-old is taking in a season-long loan at Carrow Road, but the Blues may bring him back in January if he is not afforded more playing time in the coming weeks.
Norwich manager Daniel Farke has said of Gilmour's recent absence from his starting XI: "There is no pressure (to play Gilmour). We are not here to develop players for other clubs, we are here to win points for this club."
Barca to try again for Olmo in January
Barcelona will try to sign RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo once again in January - according to El Nacional.
The Spanish giants wanted to bring in the 23-year-old in the summer window, but a final deal never came to fruition.
Olmo will be back on their agenda in the new year, though, with Barca eager to re-sign a man who began his career in their La Masia academy.
Bale could become loan target for Arsenal (Defensa Central)
Ex-Spurs star in Gunners' sights
Defensa Central claims that Arsenal could look at putting a stunning loan deal in place for Gareth Bale.
The Wales international boasts strong ties to the Gunners’ arch-rivals at Tottenham but, with Alexandre Lacazette edging towards the exits, he could be a short-term attacking solution for Mikel Arteta if an agreement can be reached with Real Madrid.
Liverpool join the race for Tchouameni
Liverpool are the latest side to express interest in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, claims ESPN.
The France international has already been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Reds are now joining the hunt for a talented 21-year-old.
Real Madrid consider Calvert-Lewin bid (Calciomercato)
Blancos keen on Everton striker
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest goal scorer registering on the recruitment radar of Real Madrid, reports Calciomercato.
The England international is also said to be a target for Arsenal, but the Blancos are prepared to join the race for a highly-rated 24-year-old.
Arsenal to target Johnstone?
According to football.london, Sam Johnstone is one goalkeeping option that Arsenal could consider in 2022.
The Gunners are expecting Bernd Leno to leave Emirates Stadium, with an England international West Brom one potential replacement that could be lined up.
Brady joins Bournemouth
Brady joins Bournemouth
We're delighted to confirm the signing of Republic of Ireland international, Robbie Brady 📝— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 18, 2021
Flamengo want cut-price deal for Man Utd's Pereira
Flamengo want to arrange a cut-price permanent deal for Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira - according to Globo Esporte.
The Brazilian club signed the 25-year-old on loan in the summer, and have the option to buy him outright for €20 million (£17m/$23m) at the end of the season.
However, Flamengo are hoping to reduce that price as they believe there is room for negotiation with United in the current financial climate.
West Ham & Southampton keen on Onuachu
West Ham and Southampton are both keen on signing Genk striker Paul Onuachu - according to Sport Mediaset.
The Premier League pair could move for the 27-year-old in January, and he is ready to jump at the opportunity after expressing a desire to step up to a new level.
Onuachu has already scored nine goals in just 10 outings in the Belgian Pro League for Genk this season.
Man Utd retain faith in Solskjaer
Man Utd retain faith in Solskjaer
Manchester United are still backing Ole Gunnar Solskjær. They expect the situation to improve in the next weeks of course, not happy with last results & team performances - but club still protecting the manager. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 17, 2021
More here: https://t.co/9qF49eMcI7 pic.twitter.com/iiodnmRYVv
Juve planning midfield signings
Juventus are planning multiple signings in midfield positions - according to Tuttosport.
Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, Borussia Dortmund's Alex Witsel, Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria and Ajax prospect Ryan Gravenberch are all on Juve's list in the middle of the park.
Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic is seen as a priority upfront, meanwhile, along with a permanent deal for Atletico Madrid loanee Alvaro Morata.
Dortmund want Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin
Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid, Fichajes claims.
The German side are in the market for a young goalkeeper and see the 22-year-old as a good option.
PSG want Icardi-Aguero swap with Barcelona (El Nacional)
Messi wants Aguero to join him at Ligue 1 giants
Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Sergio Aguero from Barcelona and are prepared to offer Mauro Icardi in exchange.
El Nacional reports Lionel Messi wants to reunite with his fellow Argentina striker in the French capital. Aguero moved to Barca to play alongside Messi and was devastated to see him leave soon after.
Meanwhile, Icardi is not getting along with Messi at PSG and faces being forced out of the club.
Barkley on Burnley radar
Chelsea fringe player Ross Barkley could escape Stamford Bridge for a January move to Burnley, claims the Sun.
The deal would likely be a loan rather than a permanent signing, but it would still allow Barkley to prove himself ahead of next summer when a long-term exit option may be more likely present itself.
Inter to battle Arsenal for Jovic
Inter are the latest team to show interest in Luka Jovic, according to Calciomercato.it.
The striker was recently linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Nerazzurri are hopeful of getting him on loan with an option to buy from Real Madrid.
Darboe agrees new Roma deal
Ebrima Darboe has reached an agreement with Roma over a new contract, Sky Sport in Italy claims.
The Serie A side will soon confirm a five-year deal for the young star.
Juve in talks to lower Morata price
Juventus are in talks with Atletico Madrid to lower the fee they will have to pay to sign Alvaro Morata on a permanent basis, says Tuttosport.
The Serie A side currently have a deal to pay €35 million if they want to keep the striker, but they hope to lower that price in case they fail to land Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.