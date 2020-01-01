Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wolves close in on £30m deal for Barcelona defender Semedo

Is Dele Alli destined to depart Spurs?
Liverpool not planning to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain
Liverpool are not planning to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the current transfer window - according to The Mirror.
Wolves have been heavily linked with the 28-year-old midfielder following Thiago Alcantara's arrival at Anfield from Bayern Munich.
It has been suggested that Oxlade-Chamberlain will be pushed out of the team by the Spaniard, but Liverpool still see the England international as an important member of the squad.
Napoli & Lazio target Arsenal's Mustafi
Napoli and Lazio are both interested in signing Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi - as The Sun reports.
The Gunners are willing to sanction the 28-year-old's departure for around £13 million ($17m), but have yet to receive any formal offers.
Lazio look well placed to beat Napoli to Mustafi's signature, as they are prepared to offer the defender a five-year deal worth £2.3 million per-season.
Roma set sights on Jovic as Milik alternative
Roma have identified Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as a potential transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Giallorossi will consider launching a bid for the 22-year-old if they fail to land their first choice target Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli.
Madrid are open to loaning Jovic out for the duration of the 2020-21 campaign, but Roma are still hopeful of finalising a deal for Milik in the coming days.
Lyon leading race for Paqueta
Lyon are leading the race for Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta - according to Calcio Mercato.
Valencia have also been linked with the 23-year-old, but are unable to meet his €23 million (£21m/$27m) price tag due to financial issues.
Lyon look set to free up funds through the sales of Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide, and could launch a formal bid for Paqueta before the transfer window slams shut.
Gattuso hints Koulibaly may need to leave Napoli
Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso acknowledged Kalidou Koulibaly is likely to leave the Serie A club but he would be happy to keep the star defender.
Koulibaly has been strongly linked with Premier League giants Manchester City and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain as Napoli look to raise funds following the club-record signing of Victor Osimhen.
The 29-year-old Koulibaly played as Napoli opened their 2020-21 Serie A season with a 2-0 win at Parma on Sunday and Gattuso hailed the in-demand centre-back, who has also reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United.
Man City still pursuing Koulibaly deal
Man City > Koulibaly deal is not collapsed yet. Talks still on with Napoli but no agreement. Koundé is the ‘backup option’ but Sevilla have turned down the opening bid [around €55/60m].— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020
Barcelona are convinced they’re going to sign Eric Garcia after #MCFC will buy a new CB. 🔵
Messi sends heartwarming goodbye to Vidal
Lionel Messi posted a message to departing Barcelona team-mate Arturo Vidal on Sunday as the midfielder prepared to join Inter.
Vidal is set to be confirmed as a Nerazzurri player on Monday after the buying club posted updates on his arrival in Italy this weekend.
The 33-year-old, who previously played in Serie A for Juventus, is set for a €1 million move after two years at Barca.
Philadelphia star Aaronson nears Salzburg move
Hearing that things are trending towards Brenden Aaronson signing with Red Bull Salzburg soon. Could be within the next few days, per source.— Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) September 20, 2020
Would join Yank @jessemarsch at the club.#DOOP #USMNT
Fenerbahce make Mostafa bid
Fenerbahce have had a bid for Zamalek striker Mostafa Mohamed rejected, reports El Nahar TV.
The Turkish club made an offer worth €2.5 million plus a five per cent sell-on fee for the Egypt international.
However, Zamalek rejected the offer as they did not want to lose the 22-year-old before their CAF Champions League campaign begins.
Wolves close in on £30m Semedo
The defender looks set for a Premier League move
Wolves are in talks with Barcelona over a deal for defender Nelson Semedo, according to BBC Sport.
The Premier League club have made the 26-year-old their top target to replace Matt Doherty, who joined Spurs at the end of last month.
The deal for the Portugal international would be worth around £30 million (£39m).
Rennes & Napoli make Todibo enquiry
Rennes and Napoli have both expressed interest in signing Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Footmercato.
The 20-year-old has been told he has no future at Camp Nou by Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman, who needs to raise funds through player sales this transfer window.
Schalke, Everton, Wolves, Leicester and Benfica have all been linked with the Frenchman in recent weeks.
Palace frontrunners to sign Liverpool's Brewster
Crystal Palace are favourites to sign Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster for around £20 million ($26m), according to the Mail.
The 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Sheffield United and West Brom, is keen to leave Anfield in order to secure regular first-team football, though the Reds will demand a buy-back option and sell-on clause.
Liverpool are also willing to sell Divock Origi, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson before next month's transfer deadline.
Milan target Milenkovic ahead of Ajer
AC Milan have made Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic their top defensive target ahead of Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Daily Record.
Rossoneri officials are believed to be in talks with Fiorentina over a deal for the 22-year-old, who is valued in the region of £40 million ($52m).
Should a move for Milenkovic break down then Hoops centre-back Ajer is next on Milan's list.
Moyes wants three or four new faces
West Ham boss David Moyes says he wants three or four new signings, but doubts the club have the finances to get the deals over the line, according to the Standard.
Burnley defender James Tarkowski is one of the club's prime targets but the Hammers have yet to agree a deal with the Clarets.
There is money to spend following the sale of Grady Diangana to West Brom, but Moyes fears it is not enough to secure all of his targets.