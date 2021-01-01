Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City eye Brighton's Bissouma as Fernandinho replacement

Brentford are considering a move for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet as they prepare for life without Ivan Toney.

The Sun reports that the Bees have turned their attention to the 24-year-old having been impressed with his performances this season, which has seen him score 17 goals for the Edinburgh club.

Should he move to west London then Nisbet would likely be a direct replacement for Championship top scorer Toney, who has been linked with a host of clubs including West Ham, Everton and Celtic.