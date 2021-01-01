Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Conte considered as Arteta replacement

Wigan chairman invites Wilshere to join club
You are most welcome to join us @LaticsOfficial@JackWilshere#BELIEVE #wafc— Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@Talalalhammad32) August 25, 2021
How Man City's move for Kane crumbled
The summer's longest transfer saga has finally ended six days before the window shuts, but not in the way Manchester City hoped it would.
The Premier League champions wanted Harry Kane and the Tottenham striker wanted City. But after close to four months of speculation, the England captain has finally accepted it will not be happening.
Real Sociedad reveal Sorloth loan
✍ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| @asorloth joins la Real on loan. Welcome Alexander!!! #SørlothTxuriUrdin | #AurreraReala m pic.twitter.com/s3WMFrCdZ1— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 25, 2021
Conte considered as Arteta replacement (Independent)
The former Chelsea boss could return to London this season if the opportunity presents itself
Antonio Conte will be considered as one of the top choices to replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal if Arteta is dismissed this season, claims the Independent.
However, the Gunners are said to remain patient with Arteta even as the club sputters out of the gate to begin the 2021-22 Premier League season.
Valencia reach Andre agreement
Valencia have announced on their official club website that they have reached an agreement to sign forward Marcos Andre.
The Real Valladolid player will ink a five-year deal with Valencia.