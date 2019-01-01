Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to spend £100m to keep up with Liverpool

Barca mull over Kimmich move
Barcelona could be tempted to make a move for Bayer Munich's Joshua Kimmich, says Don Balon.
The Bundesliga champions have just dismissed manager Niko Kovac and the 24-year-old defender-turned-midfielder is reportedly high on the Blaugrana's wishlist.
Man City prepare to spend big
Premier League champions desperate to stop team declining
Manchester City could spend £100 million ($129m) in an attempt to keep up with Liverpool in the Premier League, claims the Daily Mail.
Pep Guardiola's side lost to Jurgen Klopp's Reds on Sunday, leaving them nine points off the summit.
The Citizens could look to go big then in their attempts to get back on top.
Cardiff want Bowyer as boss
Cardiff City are chasing Lee Bowyer to be their new manager following Neil Warnock's exit, claims The Sun.
Warnock left the Bluebirds following defeat this weekend, and the Charlton boss has been identified as a potential first-choice replacement.
Former Leeds star Bowyer guided Athletic to the Championship last season with a League One play-off final win against Sunderland.
Pellegrini gets West Ham lifeline
Manuel Pellegrini will reportedly still be in charge of West Ham come the end of the November international break despite having failed to find a win in seven games, claims the Daily Mail.
The former Premier League-winning manager will not be shown the door during the two-week hiatus, as he looks to turn around his side's season.
Mertens set for Napoli exit
Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon look set to leave Napoli when their current deals are up after they could not agree new terms with the club, per Calcio Napoli.
The two have been stalwarts of the Serie A club but look set to conclude their playing days in Naples at the end of this season.
Mertens was previously linked with a move to rivals Inter.