Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Talented Man Utd duo to get new contracts

Ex-Man Utd defender joins the Revs
MLS club New England Revolution has announced the acquistion of former Manchester United full-back Alexander Buttner, reports NBC Sports.
The 30 year-old was a part of Manchester United's last Premier League title in 2012-13 had since played for Dynamo Moscow, Anderlecht and Vitesse.
Buttner will occupy an international spot on the Revs roster next season, after they were bundled out of the post-season by Atlanta United.
Ozil set for Premier League lifeline as Arsenal boss Emery mulls options
Mesut Ozil's midweek performance in the Carabao Cup for Arsenal may have paved the way for a much-need Premier League recall, suggests manager Unai Emery.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's key top-flight encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers, however, Emery has indicated that the attacking midfielder may feature once more.
In particular, the Spaniard alluded to a greater attitude from Ozil in training as key to his prospective return to the fold once again, having last played in the Premier League in September's draw with Watford.
Lampard warns Giroud he can't consider international careers when picking Chelsea team
Frank Lampard says he cannot factor players’ international careers into his team selections at Chelsea, after France manager Didier Deschamps called for Olivier Giroud to be given more game time at Stamford Bridge.
“It is difficult for me and it is difficult for them [international managers],” Lampard said.
“We both have our jobs so it doesn’t feature in my thinking. I have to care for all the players. I have to pick the squad as I see it for the best of Chelsea as they do for their countries."
Newcastle boss Bruce wants reinforcements in January
Steve Bruce is hoping to sign established Premier League players when the transfer window opens in January.
The Toon are sitting one spot above the relegation zone and have only scored six goals in their 10 league matches - a record only better than Watford.
Bruce wants to have a conversation with owner Mike Ashley about particular targets when they pop up, The Shields Gazette reports.
"There's nothing wrong with an established Premier League player. If there is somebody like that, who can come and do a job, then let's have the conversation on each and every individual," Bruce said.
Izzo commits to Reds
Adelaide United goalkeeper Paul Izzo has signed a two-year deal with his hometown club.
The 24-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season but has decided that his future lies at Hindmarsh Stadium, reports the Canberra Times.
Izzo has already made 100 A-League appearances since making his debut for Adelaide in 2012.
Solskjaer wants Chong and Gomes contract extensions
Talented duo will be offered new deals
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United youngsters Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes to sign new contracts at the club, with the pair's current deals up in the summer.
“We've had lots of conversations with the boys," Solskjaer said. "Obviously their contracts run out in the summer, but we want them to stay.”
Solskjaer will be hoping his commitment to providing opportunities to youngsters will help convince the 19-year-olds to ignore any potential interest from elsewhere.
Flamengo weighing up Cavani move
Flamengo are looking into the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani in the summer, according to ESPN Brazil.
Cavani's contract at the French champions is up in the summer and he has long been linked with a move away at the end of his current deal. Clubs in MLS, including the nascent Inter Miami, have been suggested as possible targets.
However, the Uruguay international could well find himself tempted by a return to South American football. He last played in South America in 2007 for Danubio, in Montevideo.
Starlet Mba set for Porto
Academie Club de Libreville starlet Sylvain Mba is set to sign for Portuguese giants Porto in 2020, according to the president of the Gabonese club.
Porto have apparently sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old defender in action, with Mba considered a potential star for Gabonese football.
"Recently Porto officials came to see him play and were pleased with his quality," president Yael Amvame told L'Union. "In 2020, if all goes well, he will go to Portugal."
Atletico circling Brazilian Reinier
Atletico Madrid are looking to secure the signing of Brazil teenager Reinier Jesus Carvalho, per AS.
The 17-year-old Flamengo star broke into the club's first team last year with a string of impressive showings.
Rivals Real Madrid were formerly linked with a move prior to Atletico's interest.
NWLS MVP Kerr set for Europe switch
National Women's Soccer League MVP and all-time leading scorer Sam Kerr is set to exit the Chicago Red Stars for Europe, says the Washington Post.
The 26-year-old, who also plays for Perth Glory in the W-League, will bring the curtain down on a glittering North American career in order to seek opportunities across the Atlantic.
The Australia veteran won the NSWL Shield with Western New York Flash in 2013.