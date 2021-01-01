Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea propose Jorginho-Eriksen swap deal

Until Tammy Abraham's 64th-minute goal, Chelsea were second best against mid-table Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel was left ranting and raving on the touchline with history looking like it would repeat itself; Chelsea lost their last appearance at Oakwell in 2008.

But, in the end, the Blues' academy stars saved the day in a 1-0 victory.

