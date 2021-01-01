Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye £50m move for Calvert-Lewin

The England international could make a major transfer to Spain

Carlo Ancelotti looks set to raid old club Everton as part of his spending plans at Real Madrid, with a £50 million ($69m) move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the cards, per The Sun.

The England international could swap Merseyside for Spain if the former Toffees boss, back at Santiago Bernanbeu, gets his way.

Under Ancelotti, Calvert-Lewin has established himself as the de facto understudy to Harry Kane in the No.9 role for England.