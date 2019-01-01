Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City & Man Utd target Inter's Martinez

Atletico Madrid willing to pay €40m for Rakitic
Ivan Rakitic's days at Barcelona appear to be nearing an end with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid now willing to meet the Catalans' asking price, according to Movistar+.
Diego Simeone's side are reportedly willing to pay €40 million for the 31-year-old midfielder.
Rakitic has had his playing minutes limited this season at Camp Nou and he admitted earlier this week he's sad about the situation.
Getafe eyeing Barcelona midfielder Alena
Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena is the subject of interest from Getafe - according to Marca.
The Spanish champions are open to sending the 21-year-old out on loan in January, with the Coliseum Alfonso Perez now lined up as a possible next destination.
Alena has only appeared once in La Liga for Barcelona this season.
Barca set sights on Bilbao ace Capa
According to Don Balon, Barcelona are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao full-back Ander Capa.
The 27-year-old is currently valued at around €30m (£26m/$33m), with the Spanish champions set to swoop for his services next year.
Capa has contributed one goal and four assists in 13 La Liga outings for Bilbao this season.
Arsenal scout Leicester defender Soyuncu
Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu in action ahead of a possible swoop for his signature - according to The Mirror.
Gunners representatives were present to see the 23-year-old star for Turkey against Iceland on Thursday.
Soyuncu helped Leicester secure a 2-0 home win against Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend.
Man City & Man Utd target Inter's Martinez
Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez - according to The Mirror.
The Argentine is currently valued at around £100 million with both Manchester clubs set to compete in the transfer market for his signature next year.
Martinez has hit five goals in 12 Serie A appearances for Inter this season.