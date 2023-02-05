Manchester United are interested in signing Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias according to Fichajes.
Another Premier League side Brighton are also in the race to rope in the 30-year-old Spaniard.
Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could leave the club next summer according to 90min.
Harrison was linked with a move away from Leeds during the January window and Leicester were keen on signing the player but a deal eventually did not materialise.
Nicolò Zaniolo remains open to joining Galatasaray — as reported last night. Italian midfielder wants the move while AS Roma and Gala keep negotiating on the formula of the deal. 🟡🔴 #Gala— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2023
New round of talks will take place on Monday — Galatasaray are trying to find a solution. pic.twitter.com/wyFa5Uj4Aj
North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Spanish international has appeared in just seven league matches for the Catalan giants and could be tempted to make a move to the Premier League if his club permit.
PSG director Luis Campos confirms: “We are in talks with Leo Messi as we want to extend his contract”. 🔴🔵🇦🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2023
“I’d like to keep him in this project. We are talking now to achieve this goal and continue to have Messi with us”, tells Téléfoot. pic.twitter.com/gpRla6hZPR
Chelsea are the latest club to show interest in signing Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen according to Mirror.
The Blues will face competition from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain who are keen on signing the player.
Isco, who terminated his contract with Sevilla and was close to joining Union Berlin in January before the deal collapsed, is now being linked with a move to Everton and Juventus TuttoJuve.
The 30-year-old is open to a move to the Premier League if Everton submits a proposal with the player's representatives.
Newcastle United continue to remain interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer according to Football Insider.
The Magpies reportedly had held talks with the Blues over a possible transfer of Gallagher in January but Chelsea did not want to let him leave until they secure Enzo Fernandez's service.
David Moyes: "I'm sure Declan Rice will be a British transfer record plus more whenever he leaves West Ham". 🚨🏴 #WHUFC @RoshaneSport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2023
All parties expect Declan Rice to leave in the summer after refusing to sign new deal 14 months ago. pic.twitter.com/6gIVAytMx2
PSV director Brands: "We didn't want to sell Madueke in January. But at some point, Chelsea bids started coming in. First 25, then 28, 32, 35, and then it gets close to that €40m..." 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2023
"Noni really wanted to go back to England and so we accepted". pic.twitter.com/qS1fyOnqSw
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Chelsea in the summer of 2023 according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
In his column the journalist wrote, "I think Aubameyang will 100% leave Chelsea in 2023, the plan is clear."
Understand Galatasaray have opened official talks to sign Nicolò Zaniolo. AS Roma want permanent move, no way for straight loan — Gala, discussing about terms of the deal. 🚨🟡🔴🇹🇷 #Gala— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2023
Zaniolo, considering this opportunity now as he’s out of AS Roma project. pic.twitter.com/uGWgGgZAcL
It’s definitely over for Julián Araujo to Barcelona. Agreement collapsed due to documents signed 18 seconds after the Deadline on Tuesday. 🔵🔴🇲🇽 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 4, 2023
FIFA has not approved the deal and it won’t change with any appeal. Barça will keep following Araujo for the future. pic.twitter.com/lyG0b5aQeS
David Moyes says Declan Rice will command a transfer fee much greater than the £106 million record Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez.
The England midfielder is tipped to make a big money move this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United said to be among the teams after him.
But Moyes says he will smash the British record transfer fee that Chelsea set when they brought Fernandez to Stamford Bridge in January.
Bayern Munich have been the most persistent club enquiring about Barcelona star Ansu Fati.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the German side are heavily interested in him, as are Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.
Italy and Juventus legend Fabio Cannavaro has been sacked by Benevento, the Serie B team confirmed.
The coach, along with his assistant and brother Paolo and sporting director Pasquale Foggia have been relieved of their duties with the team sitting in the relegation zone.
Tottenham are considering moves for Atletico Madrid players Jan Oblak and Yannick Carrasco.
The Premier League side want to invest in a new goalkeeper and a winger in the summer Marca says they see the Atletico stars as ideal candidates.
Chelsea are ready to pounce on AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the winger's contract talks with the Serie A side stall.
La Stampa claims the Portugal international is at a standstill with Milan because he wants a reduced release clause in the new deal and needs the club to pay the €19 million he owes to Sporting CP for terminating his deal with them.
Chelsea are set to come to Leao's rescue this summer as they continue to strengthen in attack.
However, Leao himself has denied anything is amiss in contract talks with AC Milan.
Manchester United are preparing an £72 million bid for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde.
Fichajes claims the Red Devils hope to strengthen their squad with the Uruguayan but Real Madrid do not want to sell him.
Valverde was in form throughout the first half of the campaign but like many of his club team-mates has struggled to find his best self since the World Cup.