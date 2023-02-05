liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd prepare £72m bid for Real Madrid star Valverde

Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2022-23Getty
    Man Utd eye move for La Liga star

    Borja IglesiasGetty Images

    Manchester United are interested in signing Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias according to Fichajes.

    Another Premier League side Brighton are also in the race to rope in the 30-year-old Spaniard.

    Leeds star could leave in the summer

    Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could leave the club next summer according to 90min.

    Harrison was linked with a move away from Leeds during the January window and Leicester were keen on signing the player but a deal eventually did not materialise.

    Zaniolo remains open to joining Galatasaray

    Premier League giants show interest in Barcelona star

    Ansu Fati Barcelona 2022-23Getty

    North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati according to Mundo Deportivo.

    The Spanish international has appeared in just seven league matches for the Catalan giants and could be tempted to make a move to the Premier League if his club permit.

    PSG director confirms they are in talks with Messi over new deal

    Chelsea join race to sign Napoli star

    Victor Osimhen Napoli 2022-23Getty

    Chelsea are the latest club to show interest in signing Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen according to Mirror.

    The Blues will face competition from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain who are keen on signing the player.

    Former Real Madrid star linked with a move to Everton

    ISCO SEVILLA Getty Images

    Isco, who terminated his contract with Sevilla and was close to joining Union Berlin in January before the deal collapsed, is now being linked with a move to Everton and Juventus TuttoJuve.

    The 30-year-old is open to a move to the Premier League if Everton submits a proposal with the player's representatives.

    Newcastle keen on signing Chelsea midfielder in summer

    Conor Gallagher Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

    Newcastle United continue to remain interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer according to Football Insider.

    The Magpies reportedly had held talks with the Blues over a possible transfer of Gallagher in January but Chelsea did not want to let him leave until they secure Enzo Fernandez's service.

    Declan Rice will move out of West Ham in summer

    Madueke wanted to move back to Premier League

    Aubameyang will leave Chelsea in summer

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Chelsea in the summer of 2023 according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.

    In his column the journalist wrote, "I think Aubameyang will 100% leave Chelsea in 2023, the plan is clear."

    Galatasaray in talks to sign Zaniolo from Roma

    Julián Araujo to Barcelona deal collapses

    Rice will cost more than £106m Fernandez - Moyes

    David Moyes says Declan Rice will command a transfer fee much greater than the £106 million record Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez.

    The England midfielder is tipped to make a big money move this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United said to be among the teams after him.

    But Moyes says he will smash the British record transfer fee that Chelsea set when they brought Fernandez to Stamford Bridge in January.

    Read the full story on GOAL!

    Bayern lead Arsenal & Man Utd in Ansu Fati chase (Mundo Deportivo)

    Bayern Munich have been the most persistent club enquiring about Barcelona star Ansu Fati.

    According to Mundo Deportivo, the German side are heavily interested in him, as are Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.

    Fabio Cannavaro sacked by Benevento

    Italy and Juventus legend Fabio Cannavaro has been sacked by Benevento, the Serie B team confirmed.

    The coach, along with his assistant and brother Paolo and sporting director Pasquale Foggia have been relieved of their duties with the team sitting in the relegation zone.

    Spurs target Atletico duo Oblak & Carrasco

    Tottenham are considering moves for Atletico Madrid players Jan Oblak and Yannick Carrasco.

    The Premier League side want to invest in a new goalkeeper and a winger in the summer Marca says they see the Atletico stars as ideal candidates.

    Chelsea plot summer move for Leao

    Chelsea are ready to pounce on AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the winger's contract talks with the Serie A side stall.

    La Stampa claims the Portugal international is at a standstill with Milan because he wants a reduced release clause in the new deal and needs the club to pay the €19 million he owes to Sporting CP for terminating his deal with them.

    Chelsea are set to come to Leao's rescue this summer as they continue to strengthen in attack.

    However, Leao himself has denied anything is amiss in contract talks with AC Milan.

    Man Utd prepare £72m Valverde offer (Fichajes)

    fede valverdeGetty Imges

    Manchester United are preparing an £72 million bid for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde.

    Fichajes claims the Red Devils hope to strengthen their squad with the Uruguayan but Real Madrid do not want to sell him.

    Valverde was in form throughout the first half of the campaign but like many of his club team-mates has struggled to find his best self since the World Cup.