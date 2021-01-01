Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to join summer Traore battle

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Adama Traore Liverpool GFX
Getty Images

Man City push for Mahrez renewal

2021-11-29T23:55:00.000Z

Manchester City are pushing for a renewal on Riyad Mahrez's contract, according to the Sun.

The report says that with a year-and-a-half left on a £160,000-a-week contract, City are keen to avoid a shock move from the skilled forward in the summer.

Mahrez is claimed to be quite happy with his career and won't seek an exit unless negotiations completely fall apart.

Riyad Mahrez Man City 2021-22
Getty Images

Marquinhos in PSG extension talks

2021-11-29T23:45:00.000Z

Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos has entered contract negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport.

His current contract runs until 2024, and both sides are said to be willing to extend the deal until at least 2026.

PSG deny Donnarumma chatter

2021-11-29T23:30:00.000Z

Liverpool to join summer Traore battle (Fichajes.net)

2021-11-29T23:25:00.000Z

The Reds want to add the versatile dribbling savant to their 2022-23 attack

Liverpool intend to join the battle for Wolves winger Adama Traore next summer but will need to beat out Barcelona and Juventus, claims Fichajes.net.

Traore, 25, consistently ranks as one of Europe's finest dribblers, and while his end product is sometimes criticised, he would have better targets to aim at if he were to move to Anfield.

The Reds, meanwhile, know that depth is paramount if they are to continue playing at a high level both domestically and in the Champions League.

Real Madrid women hire Toril as first-team manager

2021-11-29T23:15:00.000Z

Dynamo re-sign Vera

2021-11-29T23:10:00.000Z