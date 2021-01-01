Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to join summer Traore battle

Man City push for Mahrez renewal
Manchester City are pushing for a renewal on Riyad Mahrez's contract, according to the Sun.
The report says that with a year-and-a-half left on a £160,000-a-week contract, City are keen to avoid a shock move from the skilled forward in the summer.
Mahrez is claimed to be quite happy with his career and won't seek an exit unless negotiations completely fall apart.
Marquinhos in PSG extension talks
Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos has entered contract negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport.
His current contract runs until 2024, and both sides are said to be willing to extend the deal until at least 2026.
PSG deny Donnarumma chatter
PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi denies rumours on Donnarumma planning to leave the club: “Gianluigi Donnarumma is simply extraordinary - he’ll contribute to Paris Saint Germain success in the coming seasons”. 🇫🇷🇮🇹 #PSG #Donnarumma @hadrien_grenier— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2021
Liverpool to join summer Traore battle (Fichajes.net)
The Reds want to add the versatile dribbling savant to their 2022-23 attack
Liverpool intend to join the battle for Wolves winger Adama Traore next summer but will need to beat out Barcelona and Juventus, claims Fichajes.net.
Traore, 25, consistently ranks as one of Europe's finest dribblers, and while his end product is sometimes criticised, he would have better targets to aim at if he were to move to Anfield.
The Reds, meanwhile, know that depth is paramount if they are to continue playing at a high level both domestically and in the Champions League.
Real Madrid women hire Toril as first-team manager
Comunicamos el nombramiento de Alberto Toril como nuevo entrenador del primer equipo femenino con incorporación inmediata para lo que resta de temporada y la próxima, hasta el 30 de junio de 2023.#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/DeOSxkLWXT— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) November 29, 2021
Dynamo re-sign Vera
El Maestro se queda en casa 🇦🇷#DejaloTodo— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) November 29, 2021
LA Galaxy part ways with Dos Santos
#ThankYouJona #LAGalaxy part ways with @jona2santos— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) November 29, 2021