Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus plan £65m Jesus approach amid Haaland reports

Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson has urged Declan Rice to take advantage of his recent fine form and leave West Ham this summer.

"Declan Rice should strike while the iron's hot and leave West Ham this summer. He's taken his game to another level this season and is playing N'Golo Kante now, affecting things at both ends of the pitch," Merson explained to the Daily Star.

"I'd be surprised if Declan Rice is playing for West Ham next season. They have completely punched above their weight for months."