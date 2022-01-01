Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle had €40m Hazard offer rejected

West Ham and Newcastle are both chasing the signature of Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai - according to Sky Sports.

Milan are also being strongly linked with the 23-year-old, who is currently available for around £17 million ($23m).

Fenerbahce are eager to cash in on Szalai before he becomes a free agent in the summer and both West Ham and Newcastle are pushing to lure him to the Premier League.