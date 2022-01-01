Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United reignite Sarr interest

Chelsea edging closer to seal Frenkie de Jong transfer deal
Chelsea have taken a major step forward in their bid to sign Frenkie de Jong for a reported fee of £67.6million, according to Daily Mail.
Manchester United are also in the race but it seems that the Dutch midfielder will move to London to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.
Brentford close to signing Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford have now finally signed and sealed Mikkel Damsgaard deal, here we go confirmed! Medical has been successfully completed in the last 24 hours. 🚨🐝🇩🇰 #BrentfordFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2022
Contract will be valid until June 2027, fee around €15m to Sampdoria. It’s finally done, official soon. pic.twitter.com/O5elOu51gf
Bayern signs teenage sensation from Atletico
Bayern Munich have signed Javier Hernandez from Atletico, according to Bild.
Our Story ✅ Javier Fernández (15) joins @FCBayern from Atlético Madrid. Next top-talent for the midfield @BILD_Sport— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 10, 2022
Pablo Mari set to join Monza
Arsenal are set to complete another outgoing after Lucas Torreira. Pablo Marí leaves the club and joins Italian Serie A side Monza, full agreement now reached - it’s done. 🚨🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2022
Pablo Marì leaves on loan deal with obligation to buy if Monza will remain in Serie A. pic.twitter.com/7kCeWAbhP4
Bellerin close to joining Betis
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of signing for Real Betis, as reported by Marca.
His agent is in London and is in talks with ARsenal to terminate his contract.
West Ham pursue Bayern's Tanguy Nianzou
West Ham are interested in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, according to 90min.
David Moyes is looking to shore up his defence and is looking at Ninazou as an option.
Manchester United reignite interest in Ismaila Sarr
Another attacking option now under consideration for Man Utd is Watford's Ismaila Sarr. Previously linked to Old Trafford. Has a lot of Premier League interest in taking him back to the top-flight. https://t.co/4OyYYg6lbt— Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) August 9, 2022
Forest interested in Villarreal's left-back Pervis Estupinan
Nottingham Forest have turned their sight to Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinian after Alex Moreno stayed put at Real Betis, according to Daily Mail.
Ligue 1 outfits Lyon and Nice are also interested in the defender.
Barcelona make Alonso plan (Romano)
Once Barcelona register all signings with final green light coming from La Liga, Marcos Alonso will be sealed as next incoming. There’s an agreement in principle with Chelsea since last week 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022
Matter of details - Marcos would sign with Barça until 2024 with +1 option. pic.twitter.com/XzTXH0TFlC
Salah and Hakimi convinced me to join Roma, reveals Wijnaldum
Georgino Wijnaldum has revealed Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi convinced him to join Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Wijnaldum played alongside Salah at Liverpool and last year teamed up with Hakimi at PSG, and he says both influenced his decision in a big way.
Pasher set for Red Bulls move
The New York Red Bulls are set to sign Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, reports 90min.
Pasher was waived by the Houston Dynamo last week after providing six goals and three assists in 39 games.
Pasher's new contract with the Red Bulls will run through the end of the MLS season.