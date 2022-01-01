Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City ready to beat Liverpool and Man Utd to £83m Bellingham

Premier League clubs remain interested in Sesko
Chelsea to go after Alvarez again in January
Chelsea are set to table an offer for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in the January window according to the Express.
Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was keen on signing the player in the summer and the club had even offered £40million for the Mexican star but Ajax did not let him leave at that time.
Milan tried to sign Sven Botman before Newcastle
PSG want Rabiot back from Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer £15m to Juventus to bring back midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January according to Teamtalk.
Rabiot was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer but eventually, a deal did not materialise as the Red Devils signed Casemiro from Real Madrid.
Newcastle set to revisit Maddison transfer in January
Newcastle United have not given up on their interest in signing Leicester City's James Maddison and will table an improved offer for the player in January according to Football Inside.
The Magpies saw a £50m bid rejected for the midfielder in the summer but Eddie How wants the club to further push for the player in the next window. Leicester City will not let Maddison leave for anything less than £60m
Manchester clubs to battle it out for Inter defender
Manchester United and Manchester City have shown interest in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni next season according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Along with the two Manchester clubs the Italian is also being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.
Several clubs interested in Liverpool midfielder
Liverpool are in touch with Naby Keita's camp over a possible extension of his contract but several clubs have expressed interest in signing the player according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
Romano suggested, "There are ongoing contacts between Naby Keita’s camp and Liverpool to decide about the future. There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time but no official bids. Talks with Liverpool will continue, Keita wants to understand how important he’ll be for Klopp in the future before making his final decision.”
Juventus unlikely to let Arsenal target Vlahovic leave
Juventus will not allow Dusan Vlahovic to leave the club any time soon despite interest from Arsenal according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
While there were reports last week that suggested that Arsenal might be interested in the Serbian forward, the Serie A giants are unlikely to let him leave after spending heavily for the player.
Juventus interested in PSG full-back
Serie A giants Juventus are keen on signing Paris Saint-German (PSG) left-back Juan Bernat in the January transfer window according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Le10Sport).
With Nuno Mendes regularly starting as the club's left-back since the last season, the 29-year-old Spaniard's game time has reduced which may propel him to make a move out of the club and join the Italian outfit.
Newcastle set to bid for Tielemans in January
Newcastle United are planning to place a £15 million bid for Leicester City's Youri Tielemans in the January window according to the Express.
The 25-year-old midfielder's contract with the Foxes expires at the end of the 2022-23 season so the upcoming window will be their last opportunity to sell the player for a fee.
Former Spurs midfielder Adel Taarabt joins Al Nasr
AC Milan desperate to extend Leao contract
AC Milan are eager to tie Rafael Leao down to a new contract amid his excellent performances for club and country.
Leao impressed for Portugal in Saturday's Nations League win against Czech Republic and he is wanted by Manchester City and Chelsea.
Calciomercato says the Serie A side are willing to increase his salary beyond the €2 million he currently receives, but accept they will have a hard time convincing him to reject offers from elsewhere or they may have to sell him next summer.
Chelsea medical chief leaves
Chelsea medical chief Paco Biosca has left the club, according to The Telegraph.
The 69-year-old is the latest figure to leave the Stamford Bridge team following the exits of commercial director Damian Willoughby and director of communications Steve Atkins.
Martinez to replace Oblak at Atletico
Atletico Madrid are eyeing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez as a candidate to replace Jan Oblak.
The Mirror reports the Spanish giants could lose Oblak in the summer when his contract expires and they believe the Villa shot stopper would be a good successor.
Ex-Tottenham star Rose to join Wigan
Danny Rose is in talks to join Wigan, according to The Sun.
The ex-Tottenham left-back is available for free after leaving Watford and looks set to move to the Championship side.
Man City ready to beat Liverpool and Man Utd to £83m Bellingham (The Sun)
Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell Jude Bellingham for £83 million.
The Sun claims that Manchester City are confident they will beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of the English midfielder.