Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich demand €60m for Barcelona target Lewandowski

Newcastle, Aston Villa & Everton ready to pounce on Soucek
Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton are plotting bids for West Ham star Tomas Soucek.
The Sun reports the West Ham star is hesitating over a contract extension with the London side and their Premier League rivals are ready to make offers for him.
Carroll snubbed by Club Brugge
Andy Carroll will not be joining Club Brugge this summer.
The Daily Mail reports the Belgian side have decided not to sign the striker because his physical and mental conditions are not suitable to their project.
Spurs stall in Spence bid
Tottenham could drop their interest in Djed Spence.
The Sun reports the Premier League side do not want to meet Middlesbrough's £15 million asking price for the full-back.
Bayern demand €60m for Lewandowski (Sky Sport)
Bavarians may finally be willing to sell striker, but only at a steep cost
Bayern Munich have told Barcelona that they will have to pay around €60 million (£52m/$63m to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer.
Sky Sport in Germany reports the Bundesliga champions have decided that they are wiling to part ways with the Poland star, but only for the right price.
So far, the Catalan side's latest offers have fallen short of the Bavarian team's demands.
Arsenal agree £45m Gabriel Jesus deal
Arsenal have agreed a £45 million ($55m) deal with Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus.
GOAL can confirm the two teams have come to an agreement that will see the Brazilian attacker make the move to north London.