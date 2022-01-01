Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca to offer Dest in Lewandowski bid

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Robert Lewandowski
Barca to offer Dest in Lewandowski bid (Sport)

2022-04-06T22:55:55.000Z

USMNT international is highly regarded at Bayern

Barcelona are willing to offer Sergino Dest to Bayern Munich in order to sign Robert Lewandowski, according to Sport.

Dest is highly rated at the Allianz Arena and could help the Catalans land Lewandowski, whose contract at Bayern expires next summer.

Mbappe undecided over future

2022-04-06T22:45:59.000Z

Gotze regrets turning down Liverpool

2022-04-06T22:35:20.000Z

Former Bayern Munich and Germany star Mario Gotze admits that he regrets turning down the chance to reunite with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

"We are still in touch and we spoke back then about me coming to Liverpool," Gotze, who now plays for PSV, told the Daily Mail.

"But I wasn’t in a state of mind where I could consider it, that’s why it didn’t happen.

"Do I regret it? It’s always difficult to look back but if you ask me now then yeah, I should have joined Liverpool for sure. I just made a wrong decision but it’s not a regret."

Mario Gotze PSV Eindhoven
Ayling wants to end career at Leeds

2022-04-06T22:25:24.000Z

Luke Ayling insists that he wants to end his professional career at Leeds United.

"I'd love to spend the rest of my life in Leeds. I love it here," the 30-year-old defender, who is out of contract in June 2023, told the Daily Star.

"I brought my family here and I'd live here for the rest of my life. Ideally I'd love to stay here for the rest of my career, but football is a cut-throat business and who knows what's in the future."

Milan's Messias deal on hold

2022-04-06T22:15:48.000Z