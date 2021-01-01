Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wolves to pursue Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek Manchester United 2021-22
Mendy wants out of Leicester

2021-11-15T23:55:10.000Z

Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy has made clear his desire to leave the club.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said: "I’d like to leave. I hope it will get done, but I need to be patient."

His playing time has been sporadic since he joined Leicester in 2016.

Wolves to pursue Van de Beek (Sun)

2021-11-15T23:45:13.000Z

The former Ajax man appears ready for a fresh opportunity

Wolves are set to pursue Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek in the coming window, claims the Sun.

The rumour comes amid reports Van de Beek has given up on his time at Old Trafford, frustrated at his inability to consistently crack the starting XI.

Napoli eager to extend Oshimen

2021-11-15T23:35:00.000Z

Napoli have begun work to give star forward Victor Oshimen a new contract, writes Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 22-year-old is currently signed through 2025, but he's a priority for the club to lock in for longer because of his irreplaceable productivity. He's scored nine goals in 13 matches across all competitions this year and his role will only grow bigger should Lorenzo Insigne leave next summer.

AC Milan set to add Paraguay starlet Cuenca

2021-11-15T23:22:00.000Z

AC Milan are set to sign 16-year-old Paraguay starlet Hugo Cuenca from Deportivo Capiata in January, according to MilanNews.

The midfielder has made three appearances in competitive action with his nation's U-16 team.

Wieczysta announce Guerrier signing

2021-11-15T23:00:00.000Z