Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani accepts Barcelona offer

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Cavani
Getty

Napoli eye Mina

2021-12-17T23:55:05.000Z

Napoli are considering a January move for Everton defender Yerry Mina, according to Todofichajes.

Toffees boss Rafael Benitez is keen to raise funds in the January window and Colombia international Mina is one of those who could be offloaded.

That would suit Napoli, who are on the hunt for a new centre-back after agreeing to sell Kostas Manolas to Olympiakos.

McCaskill off to Angel City

2021-12-17T23:39:11.025Z

Magpies eye defensive duo

2021-12-17T23:28:13.569Z

Newcastle are targeting Marseille defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo in January, according to the Times.

Boss Eddie Howe is keen to improve his defence during the January window as he attempts to lift the Magpies out of the Premier League relegation zone, with the club having conceded more goals than anyone else in the league so far.

Kamara and Adarabioyo are two players who have been watched extensively, with Howe keen to move quickly when the window opens next month.

Cavani accepts Barca offer (Marca)

2021-12-17T23:20:12.121Z

Uruguay forward to replace Aguero at Camp Nou

Edinson Cavani has agreed a deal to join Barcelona from Manchester United, according to Marca.

The Uruguayan will sign a short-term contract until the end of the season and replace Sergio Aguero, who was forced to retire from football with a heart condition.

Cavani has struggled for regular first-team action at Old Trafford this campaign so a move would suit all parties, with the Red Devils happy to get the 34-year-old off the wage bill.

Reds taking a look at Canada starlet

2021-12-17T23:18:51.262Z

Toronto FC youngster Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty is training with Liverpool, reports the Liverpool Echo.

The 17-year-old winger is one of MLS’s most exciting prospects having made his league debut at the age of 16 last year and earned his first call-up to the senior Canada squad in January.

The talented teenager is also believed to have trained with Arsenal as a host of clubs monitor his progress, though new regulations mean Premier League clubs would be unable to sign him until he turns 18 next June.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Toronto FC 2021
Toronto FC