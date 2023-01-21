Rangers boss Michael Beale hopes to make new signings before the end of the January transfer window.

The Scottish side have been linked with Nicolas Raskin and Morgan Whittaker and the manager hopes some new additions are introduced.

"You can expect to see something before the end of the window but I’m not going to say it’s definitely those guys [Whittaker and Raskin],” Beale said. “We’re going to bring some players in and one or two might go the other way."