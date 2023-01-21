PSV Eindhoven have completed Fábio Silva deal, confirmed. Full agreement, six month loan from Wolverhampton as Anderlecht loan will be terminated. 🚨🔴 #PSV— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2023
Portuguese striker, already spotted at the stadium tonight by @Vodskaya 📸 pic.twitter.com/SM2wf8lDsm
PSV set to sign Silva from Wolves
Fulham in talks to sign Cedric Soares from Arsenal
Beale wants new signings at Rangers
Rangers boss Michael Beale hopes to make new signings before the end of the January transfer window.
The Scottish side have been linked with Nicolas Raskin and Morgan Whittaker and the manager hopes some new additions are introduced.
"You can expect to see something before the end of the window but I’m not going to say it’s definitely those guys [Whittaker and Raskin],” Beale said. “We’re going to bring some players in and one or two might go the other way."
Leeds defender wanted by Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough are considering making an offer for Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell, The Sun reports.
The centre-back is currently on loan at Millwall but Middlesbrough hope to buy him this month to boost their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.
Valencia want Pellistri on loan from Man Utd
Facundo Pellistri could join Valencia from Manchester United.
Fichajes reports Gennaro Gattuso's team are eager to bring the the Uruguayan winger to La Liga for the remainder of the season.
Man City complete signing of Argentine wonderkid
Fresneda benched as Arsenal open talksGetty Images
Arsenal have opened talks with Real Valladolid wonderkid Ivan Fresneda, who was left out of the club's starting eleven to take on Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Aouar pushing for Milan move
Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has reportedly asked his agents to secure a move to AC Milan, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.
Despite a host of potential suitors, including Roma and Real Betis, the 25-year-old is thought to have chosen Italian giants Milan as his next destination.
Aouar's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning the Frenchman could join as a free agent in the summer, or for a reduced fee this January.
Man Utd to offer Garnacho record contractGetty Images
Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho a record eight-year deal with the club, according to The Mirror.
However, the same outlet reports that the 18-year-old is looking at a contract closer to four years in length, with talks also stalling over the player's wages.
Danjuma completes Everton medical
Kiwior in London to finalise Arsenal moveGetty Images
Spezia and Poland centre-back Jakob Kiwior is in London to finalise his move to the Gunners, GOAL's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts has confirmed.
The North London club had been rumoured to be in advanced talks with the 22-year-old, and it now appears the announcement of his signing is imminent.
Besiktas confirm Aboubakar signing
Besiktas have confirmed the signing of Vincent Aboubakar, who was released from Al-Nassr to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Cameroon international thus completes a 'transfer triangle' that saw Ronaldo forced out of Manchester United to join Al-Nassr, Weghorst leave Besiktas for United, and Aboubakar join Besiktas for his third spell in Turkish football.
Dortmund confirm Moukoko contract extension
Amid interest from multiple clubs around Europe, including Barcelona and Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund have announced that German youngster Youssoufa Moukoko has extended his stay with the club.
The 18-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in June, but Dortmund have confirmed he has renewed his contract until 2026.
Newcastle want Chelsea star on loanGetty
Newcastle United are ready to make an offer to Chelsea to sign their star winger Hakim Ziyech on loan according to journalist Dean Jones via GiveMeSport.
Jones said, "The Madueke deal will probably trigger the exit of Hakim Ziyech, so that’s the next situation to look out for. Newcastle are primed with an offer to take him on loan."
Chelsea eyeing move for Lyon defender
Chelsea are keen on signing Lyon full-back Malo Gusto in the January window according to L’Equipe.
The 19-year-old defender is highly rated in the Ligue 1 and the Blues want him as a cover for England international Reece James.
Juranovic closing in on signing for Union Berlin
Spurs, Man Utd to compete for Croatian midfielderGetty Images
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in signing Croatia international midfielder Lovro Majer according to Jeunes Footeux.
The 24-year-old midfielder joined Rennes in 2021 on a five-year deal which means he still has three and a half years left in his contract with the French club.
Nottingham Forest want Everton defender
Nottingham Forest are plotting a move to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate in January according to Football Insider.
Forest are already in touch with the Toffees over a possible move for the defender before the window closes.
Barcelona target Moukoko set to extend stay at Dortmund
Former Premier League manager could replace MoyesGetty Images
West Ham United could replace David Moyes with former Burnley manager Sean Dyche according to journalist Dean Jones via GiveMeSport.
The journalist claimed, "I’m even hearing the potential of Sean Dyche coming into West Ham might be realistic at the moment. But obviously, if they lose to Everton, it’s going to be a pretty poisonous atmosphere at West Ham and at that point, David Moyes will be a dead man walking."
Championship side enquire about Spurs midfielder
De Zerbi could allow Chelsea target to leave in summerGetty Images
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that he could let Chelsea target Moises Caicedo leave in the summer.
The Blues have been eyeing a move for the player in January but De Zerbi suggested while speaking to reporters, "Caicedo is very important for us. I hope he finishes the season with us, but it’s always difficult to be certain. The best solution is that he finishes the season with us and for him, in the summer, it’s better then if he changes teams."
Spurs eyeing move for Karlsson
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Swedish international Jesper Karlsson according to Jeunes Footeux.
Along with Spurs, Brighton and Fulham are also chasing the winger.
West Ham's bid for Roma star rejectedGetty Images
West Ham United have reportedly submitted a bid to sign AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo but the Italian club has rejected the offer according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Premier League side's deal included a loan move for the midfielder until December 2023 with an option to buy the player after that if the club managed to secure 30 points with the player in their squad.
Man Utd target Juranovic set to join Union Berlin
Chelsea to hold contract talks with Mount amid Liverpool interestGetty Images
Chelsea are set to hold talks with their midfielder Mason Mount over a possible new amid interest from Liverpool who are keen on signing the England international according to The Guardian.
Mount currently has 18 months left in his current contract and earns £75,000-a-week which makes him one of the lowest-earning members of the squad.
Arnaut Danjuma set to join Everton on loan
Perez nears Betis loan from LeicesterGetty Images
Ayoze Perez looks set to join Real Betis on loan from Leicester.
The Daily Mail says the Foxes are willing to part ways with the winger this month ahead of the end of his contract in the summer so that they can bring in another wide forward to strengthen their squad.
Arsenal & Newcastle eye FresnedaGetty Images
Arsenal and Newcastle are monitoring Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, Fichajes reports.
The 18-year-old right-back has impressed in Spain and his agent has already travelled to England to hold talks with the interested teams.
Ziyech wants Barcelona moveGetty
Hakim Ziyech is eager to join Barcelona from Chelsea this month.
Sport reports the Morocco international's agent has been in touch with the Catalan side about the prospect of the Chelsea man replacing Memphis Depay at Camp Nou.
Man Utd plot summer bid for Harry Kane (Daily Mail)Getty Images
Manchester United are eyeing a bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer, The Daily Mail claims.
The Red Devils are prioritising a new striker and they believe the England star could be the solution to their problems.
West Ham bid for Zaniolo rejected by Roma (Calciomercato)
West Ham have had an offer for Nicolo Zaniolo rejected by Roma.
The Premier League side offered to take him on loan for the rest of the season with an obligation to sign him outright for €30 million plus bonuses that would be triggered by December 31, says Calciomercato.
However, Roma are only open to selling him for €30m outright and are not interested in letting him go on loan.