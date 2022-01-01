Live Blog

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd close in on Antony

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Antony Ajax 2021-22
Man Utd close in on Antony (Sun)

2022-06-20T23:00:00.000Z

Ajax winger could follow Ten Hag to Old Trafford

Manchester United are closing in on their first deal of the summer with a move for Ajax star Antony, per The Sun.

Erik ten Hag looks set to reunite with at least one of his former players at Old Trafford, with club officials in Amsterdam to close the deal.

United are yet to make a purchase under their new boss, but Antony could herald the arrival of a busy off-season.

