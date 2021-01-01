Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski orders Real Madrid transfer

Borussia Dortmund want Nunez
Borussia Dortmund are keen on Benfica attacker Darwin Nunez according to Record, and preliminary meetings are taking place.
The Bundesliga club want Nunez to help replace Erling Haaland if the Norway forward leaves next summer.
Nunez has scored eight goals in 10 league matches this year, with that form turning the heads of clubs across the continent.
Fiorentina in advanced Ikone discussions
Fiorentina are in advanced talks with Lille to complete the signing of Jonathan Ikoné. Negotiations at final stages - personal terms already agreed. 🟣🇫🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2021
Official bid for €15m. RB Leipzig are interested too but Fiorentina are confident to complete the deal soon.
Lewandowski orders Real Madrid transfer (AS)
The striker has told his agent to find a way to get him to the Spanish club
Robert Lewandowski has ordered his agent to finalise a transfer to Real Madrid, claims AS.
His representative, Pini Zahavi, also represents centre-back David Alaba, who joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich over the summer and could engineer a similar move in six months.
Toronto let four players leave
Toronto FC announces they have not exercised options on Omar Gonzalez, Eriq Zavaleta, Rocco Romeo and Patrick Mullins.— Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) December 1, 2021
Julian Dunn, Liam Fraser, Nick DeLeon, Tsubasa Endoh, Erickson Gallardo and Ayo Akinola are out of contract at the end of the year. #TFCLive
Ibrahimovic wants to extend AC Milan deal
Zlatan Ibrahimovic after scoring again for Milan tonight: “I’m happy for our manager Pioli but now it’s time for me to extend the contract [smiles]. These guys make me have fun”. 🔴🇸🇪 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2021
Zlatan’s out of contract in June 2022 - but he wants to extend the deal until 2023. pic.twitter.com/Y1lPkZgUHX