Lille open to selling Canada ace David
Jonathan David scored a brace tonight, waiting for his move this summer. Lille board had a meeting with his agent few days ago to discuss price tag and details. 🔴🇨🇦 #Lille— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2022
Lille are open to sell Jonathan David in the summer if the proposal is right.
Ten Hag wants Kante as first Man Utd signing (Mirror)
Midfielder is out of contract in 2023
Erik ten Hag has identified Chelsea star N'Golo Kante as his first signing upon taking over at Manchester United, reports the Mirror.
The midfielder has just one year left on his contract and could be open to a change of club following months of upheaval at Stamford Bridge.
De Jong set to choose Man City over United
Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is set to choose Manchester City over their rivals United as his next transfer destination, claims the Sun.
The midfielder could give up £6 million in back wages in order to make the move happen, although Barca may ask for Raheem Sterling or Bernardo Silva as part of the bargain.
Gerrard: Watkins is going nowhere!
🗣 - Steven Gerrard on Ollie Watkins:— Aston Villa News (@AVFC_News) May 14, 2022
"Going nowhere! If you ask me, [he's] going nowhere. Going nowhere!
"We love him. We're really enjoying working with him.”
Shaw forced to wait for £180k-a-week Man Utd extension
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will have to wait for a new contract at Old Trafford, reports the Sun.
The club will not move until Shaw has the green light from incoming boss Erik ten Hag to sign an extension worth £180,000-a-week.