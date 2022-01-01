Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Benzema will leave Real Madrid if Haaland joins

USMNT midfielder Arriola joins Club America
Paul Arriola has joined Club America from D.C. United, according to ESPN journalist Jose Rodolfo Llamas.
The 26-year-old has moved on a loan with an option to make the deal permanent.
Man City to move for Barcelona's Gonzalez (Fichajes)
Manchester City are prioritising the signing of Nico Gonzalez from Barcelona, reports Fichajes.
The Premier League side are looking for a player to bring in next summer to help strengthen their midfield and Pep Guardiola sees the 20-year-old as an ideal option.
Barca, however, have no interest in selling their youth system graduate and will demand a high price.
Chelsea move for €40m Ekitike (Foot Mercato)
The teenage striker is attracting interest from across Europe
Chelsea have approached Reims over a possible move for Hugo Ekitike, according to Foot Mercato.
The 19-year-old forward has attracted interest from Newcastle, but Chelsea have swooped in with the intention of signing him at the end of the season.
Ekitike is said to be valued at around €40 million (£33m/$46) by Reims.
Everton want Martinez to replace Benitez
Roberto Martinez could be set for a return to Everton.
ESPN reports the Belgium manager is the leading candidate to take over following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.
Martinez managed Everton from 2013 to 2016.
Benzema will leave Real Madrid if Haaland arrives (El Nacional)
The France striker is happy to stay if they sign Kylian Mbappe instead
Karim Benzema has told Real Madrid that he wants to leave the club if they sign Erling Haaland.
El Nacional reports the striker has notified president Florentino Perez that he wants to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu.
But he will look for a way out if they bring in Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. However, if they go for Kylian Mbappe instead, he will not push for a way out of the club because he has a good understanding with his France team-mate.
Juventus consider Martial offer
Juventus are considering a bid for Anthony Martial, says Calciomercato.
The striker has asked to leave Manchester United this month and manager Ralf Rangnick said this week that Martial did not want to be part of the squad for the clash against Aston Villa.
United have already turned down a bid from Sevilla, but Juventus could swoop for Martial if they are unable to land Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain.