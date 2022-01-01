Live Blog

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd in direct contact with Barcelona over De Jong

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
De Jong Manchester United
Getty Images

Cucho Hernandez leaves Watford for Columbus Crew

2022-06-21T22:55:57.000Z

Man Utd receive Ajax answer over transfer targets

2022-06-21T22:45:35.000Z

Ajax have told Manchester United in no uncertain terms that they will not sell both Antony and Lisandro Martinez, reports the Mirror.

The duo have both been linked with Old Trafford following Erik ten Hag's appointment as manager, but he will likely have to settle for either the winger or defender as Ajax bid to keep their stellar squad together.

Erik ten Hag
Getty Images

Monaco agree €18m transfer for Minamino

2022-06-21T22:35:19.000Z

Monaco have agreed an €18 million (£15.5m/$19m) deal to sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool, GOAL can confirm.

The Ligue 1 outfit have made their move for the Japanese international, and look set to beat the likes of Leeds and Southampton to his signature.

Minamino, who scored 10 goals in 24 appearances for the Reds last season, is now set to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical before making the move to Stade Louis II.

Read more here!

Man Utd in direct contact with Barca over De Jong (Fabrizio Romano)

2022-06-21T22:25:41.000Z

Talks are advancing as Ten Hag seeks new midfielder

Alves future uncertain after leaving Barcelona

2022-06-21T22:15:20.000Z

Dani Alves' future is mired in uncertainty following his departure from Barcelona, reports Sport.

The Brazilian must find a new club in order to stay in contention for the World Cup later this year, but while there have been links to Valladolid and Real Mallorca it is far from clear where he will line up.