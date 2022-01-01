Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want Tuchel before end of season

Origi close to AC Milan deal
Divock #Origi is getting closer to #ACMilan as a free agent. The belgian striker will leave #Liverpool in summer: #Rossoneri are really interested. Positive meeting between the agents and #Milan last Monday. Expected a new meeting in the next 10 days. #transfers #LFC— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 16, 2022
Lord Coe joins Chelsea takeover consortium
Athletics great Lord Sebastian Coe has joined a consortium bidding for ownership of Chelsea, reports the Mirror.
Coe, who won two Olympic gold medals at 1500m and chaired London's 2012 Games organisation, is working alongside Sir Martin Broughton to purchase the club and if successful is likely to receive a place on the board.
Aubameyang wants Dembele to stay at Barca
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is keen to continue playing with Ousmane Dembele beyond the current season.
"I would like him to stay a year or two longer, I am very happy playing with him," the ex-Arsenal man told reporters when asked about Dembele, who has been linked recently with a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.
Man Utd want Tuchel before end of season (Daily Star)
Chelsea's woes may open the door for Red Devils
Manchester United are hoping to appoint Thomas Tuchel as their new manager before the current season comes to an end, claims the Daily Star.
Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League title in his debut campaign last year, but the Red Devils believe that the club's current crisis could open the door for an approach if they make an attractive enough offer.
Botafogo's Cavani approach falters on wage demands
Edinson Cavani's elevated salary expectations mean a move to Brazil with Botafogo is unlikely, according to Globo.
The Rio side received Cavani's demands this week and have responded with a counter-offer, but the chances of striking an agreement are slim.