Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski set for Barca move

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Flamengo open talks to sign ex-Chelsea star Oscar

2022-07-15T22:55:17.000Z

Man Utd still confident of De Jong transfer

2022-07-15T22:45:03.000Z

Manchester United are convinced they are close to completing the signing of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, reports the Sun.

Despite recent public statements from Barca throwing doubt on the deal, the Red Devils are still confident of closing an agreement and reuniting the ex-Ajax star with old boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Toronto FC seal latest blockbuster MLS transfer with Bernardeschi signing

2022-07-15T22:35:37.000Z

Yet another big name is heading to Major League soccer this summer. Toronto FC announced on Friday that they have completed the transfer of Federico Bernardeschi, who will move to Canada from Juventus on a free transfer. Bernardeschi joins as a Designated Player, under contract until 2026.

MLS has been abuzz with blockbuster deals so far in the transfer window, with Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini moving to LAFC and Lorenzo Insigne bound for Toronto.

Now Chiellini's long-time Juve team-mate is also heading stateside after five years starring at the Serie A giants.

Lewandowski set to join Barcelona (Fabrizio Romano)

2022-07-15T22:15:15.073Z