Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal are leading the for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Joao Felix Atletico Madrid 2022-23Getty Images
New 0 posts
TransfersPremier LeaguePrimera DivisiónBundesligaSerie ALigue 1

Summary

  • -

    Luis Enrique addresses future after Spain sacking

    Luis Enrique wants to return to coaching at club level after he was sacked by the Spain national team.

    The 52-year-old was relieved of his duties after Spain lost to Morocco in the last-16 of the World Cup and he says he is eager to get back to coaching, but not until next season.

    Read the full story on GOAL

  • -

    Messi could be set for shock Barca return

    El Nacional have reported that Barcelona could pinch Lionel Messi back from PSG in the Summer. A return to Catalonia for the 35-year-old could see Ousmane Dembele move the other way with the Frenchman tipped for a move to the Parc des Prince for around £43m.

  • -

    Bayern ready to rekindle Harry Kane interest

    According to Fichajes, the German giants are ready to reignite their interest in Harry Kane whose contract in north London expires in the summer of 2024.

    The interest, coupled with Kane's lust for a major trophy, could see the 29-year-old move to Bavaria sooner rather than later.

  • -

    AGREED: Enzo Fernandez to Liverpool done according to reports

  • -

    Arsenal leading Joao Felix race

    According to Marca, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix could be on his way to the Emirates in January after failing to live up to the hype that surrounded his move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

    PSG, Manchester United and Aston Villa are all keeping an eye on Felix but it seems Arsenal are favourites to land his signature.

  • -

    Livakovic was United-bound until Dubravka signing

    Manchester United reportedly passed up the chance to sign Croatia and Dinamo Zagreb star Dominik Livakovic last summer, opting instead to sign Newcastle's Martin Dubravka.

    Allegedly available for at most £8.6m, Livakovic will now command a higher fee after his World Cup heroics.

  • -

    Liverpool the frontrunners for Bellingham

    David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed Liverpool to the the frontrunners for Jude Bellingham's services. The 19-year-old has been on the Reds' radar for quite some time with his performances at the World Cup intensifying the links.

    Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City are all still keeping tabs on the situation.

  • -

    Spurs, Atletico to fight for Stefan De Vrij's signature

    Stefan De Vrij Inter Sheriff Champions LeagueGetty

    Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid have shown interest in signing Inter defender Stefan De Vrij in the January window according to Tuttomercatoweb.

    The defender's current contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and the Serie A club are reportedly keen on offering him a new deal soon.

  • -

    Laimer all set to join Bayern Munich for free in 2023

  • -

    Arsenal leading race to sign Joao Felix

    Arsenal have emerged favourites to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix according to Marca.

    Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Aston Villa are also in race to land the Portugal international in the January window.

  • -

    Newcastle chasing Chelsea target Skriniar

    Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign Inter defender Milan Skriniar according to Calcio Mercato Web.

    Chelsea are a long-time admirer of the defender and reportedly they have also initiated talks with the Serie A side over a possible transfer.

  • -

    Arsenal join race to sign Atletico Madrid forward

    Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha according to The Athletic.

    With Gabriel Jesus out and injured with knee injury, the Gunners are on lookout for a striker and they could compete with fellow Premier League clubs like Wolves, Everton, Aston Villa and Leeds United for the Brazilian's signature.

  • -

    Liverpool interested in Amrabat's services

    Sofyan Amrabat Morocco Portugal World Cup 2022Getty

    Liverpool scouts have their eyes on Morocco midfielder Sofyat Amrabat at the 2022 World Cup and are interested in signing the player from Fiorentina in January according to Relevo.

    The 26-year-old midfielder has played a pivotal role in Morocco's dream run to the World Cup semi-final so far. Amrabat will cost the Reds around €40m.

  • -

    Man Utd in talks with Garnacho over new contract

  • -

    Leon King set to extend Rangers stay

  • -

    Arsenal closing in on Mykhaylo Mudryk

    Arsenal are close to agreeing on a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk in January according to The Athletic.

    Mudryk's current asking price is set at £85.9 million but Shakhtar could let him leave for a lower fee as the player himself is keen on moving to the Premier League.

  • -

    Chelsea target to leave Crystal Palace for free

    Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 2022-23Getty Images

    Chelsea target Wilfried Zaha is set to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season according to journalist Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.

    In his column, the journalist wrote, "Crystal Palace will try until the end to keep Wilfried Zaha, but yes, I’m told a free transfer is now a serious possibility and the most likely solution. He’d move for an important club, but I think before January nothing will be resolved. I’ve revealed before that Roma showed an interest in him last summer, but we’ll see about 2023. For sure, playing regularly will be a priority for him and his decision."

  • -

    Spurs set to offer long-term contract to Conte

    Antonio Conte Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur are all set to offer Antonio Conte a new long-term deal according to The Athletic.

    Conte signed an 18-month deal last November and his current contract expires at the end of the ongoing season. But the Premier League side want to retain the Italian's service for a longer period.

  • -

    Rashford set to extend stay at Man Utd

  • -

    Arsenal revive interest in Mehdi Taremi

    Arsenal have revived their interest in Mehdi Taremi after losing striker Gabriel Jesus to injury, according to O Jogo.

    Taremi scored twice for Iran at the World Cup and is into the final 18 months of his current contract. It's thought he would cost around €20 million.

  • -

    New Rangers boss wants Bayern ace to stay

    Tillman Rangers 2022Getty

    New Rangers manager Michaele Beale has stated that he wants on-loan striker Malik Tillman to stay for the long term.

    As quoted by the Scottish Daily Express, he said: "We're lucky to have him playing here in Scotland. "He's just 20 and I think he's got a huge future in front of him - hopefully for this football club."

    Then when asked about the prospect of retaining him for years to come, Beale replied: "It's a pretty obvious one. I really like Malik."

    Tillman is currently loan from Bayern Munich for the season, though a first-option clause was inserted into arrangement.

  • -

    PSG ready to spend huge sums on Bellingham

    Jude Bellingham England 2022Getty Images

    PSG are willing to meet the €120m transfer fee named by Borussia Dortmund as a possible selling price for England star Jude Bellingham, according to El Nacional.

    The report actually claims that Nasser Al-Khelaifi is so determined to win the Champions League, he will happily pay more than the touted figure to land the teenage midfielder.

  • -

    Newcastle chase South American duo

    Andrey Santos of Brazil (18) and Maximo Perrone of Argentina (19) are said to be two young talented midfielders being considered by Newcastle for possible transfers.

    Indeed, journalist Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport: “There are other people they’re looking at. Andrey Santos has been mentioned. Maximo Perrone is somebody on their radar too. I think this is certainly a situation that will become clearer as we get closer to January.”

  • -

    Man Utd warned off Tyler Adams despite genuine interest (TEAMtalk)

    Tyler Adams USMNT Captain 2022-23Getty

    As per TEAMtalk, Manchester United have been warned not to bother trying to sign Tyler Adams this winter.

    The Red Devils are said to have a genuine interest in the midfielder who starred as captain for the USMNT at the World Cup.

    However, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, the player is 'determined to prove himself' with Leeds for now.