Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus confident of Pogba deal

Midfielder could return to former Turin club

Juventus believe they are favourites to sign Paul Pogba, according to the Mirror.

Paris Saint-Germain are also in the running to sign Pogba, while Real Madrid are also considering pursuing the France star.

Juventus, though, are ready to offer £160,000-a-week with bonuses and a signing-on fee, which they believe will be enough to sign Pogba this summer.