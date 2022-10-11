Lautaro Martinez has been one of the most sought-after strikers in European football in the last couple of seasons. He has been linked with the vast majority of the best clubs at one time or another but he has admitted that he isn't thinking about a departure.

“That [transfer speculation] is in the past now,” he said. "Today I’m an Inter player and what I want right now is to always do my best for Inter. I work to give my best to Inter, to help my teammates, to grow every day. I try to focus on that, and I thank Javier [Zanetti] for those wonderful words.”