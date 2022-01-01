Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea hint new Mason Mount deal is close

Chelsea hint at new Mason Mount deal
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has hinted that midfielder Mason Mount is set for a new contract, according to the Mirror.
The Blues chief liked a tweet by Fabrizio Romano that states: "Talks are already in place since long time and he’s waiting for the club to send new, final proposal. Negotiations will continue soon."
Wolves fear Diego Costa move will collapse
Wolves are worried that a move for striker Diego Costa will collapse, according to The Sun.
Bruno Lage's side fear his work permit application will be turned down because of his lack of recent international appearances.
Gala boss confirms Icardi interest
Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has confirmed he wants to bring Mauro Icardi to the club from PSG.
"We want to complete Mauro Icardi and Kaan Ayhan deals as soon as we can," he said as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
Kovacic told Chelsea to sign Gvardiol
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has revealed he recommended the Blues sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol in the summer transfer window.
"At the club, they asked me about Josko, I told them all the best," he told reporters. "I don’t need to say anything about his football, they know what kind of player he is, and his character is excellent.
"I have seen in the national team how eager he is to play, he has a great career ahead of him, and I hope that one day we will play together in the club."
Pjanic to leave Barcelona on Tuesday
Miralem Pjanic could end his spell at Barcelona on Tuesday, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The midfielder is set to fly out to discuss a three-year deal with United Arab Emirates side Sharjah FC.
Napoli didn't want Cristiano Ronaldo
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has insisted his team were never close to signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, as reported by Ben Jacobs for CBS Sports.
He said: "There was nothing true. We have an excellent relationship with Mendes, but there was nothing concrete. I am sorry to say we have never been in real negotiations with Manchester United."