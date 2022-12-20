liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea beat Newcastle to teenage starlet Andrey Santos

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Andrey Santos Vasco Criciúma Série B 22 10 2022Daniel Ramalho/Vasco
New 0 posts
TransfersPremier LeagueSerie ABundesligaPrimera DivisiónLigue 1

Summary

  • -

    Ochoa flies to Italy as move nearly done

  • -

    Arsenal to sign Ajax's Victoria Pelova

    Arsenal Women look to have all but sealed the signing of Dutch winger Victoria Pelova, as revealed first by Graham Falk of LondonWorld.

    Jonas Eidevall has been dealt an incredibly tough hand with ACL injuries to both Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema significantly hampering the Gunners' attacking options. But it looks as though they've successfully fended off competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign Pelova, who has been capped by the Netherlands 35 times at just 23 years old.

  • -

    Chelsea set to beat Newcastle to Brazilian wonderkid (talkSPORT)

    Chelsea look set to see off competition from Newcastle and several other Premier League clubs to secure the signing of Vasco de Gama sensation Andrey Santos.

    That's according to talkSPORT, who report that the 18-year-old is ready to head to west London following an impressive first full season in senior Brazilian football.

  • -

    Adana Demirspor interested in Tiemoue Bakayoko

    Turkish side Adana Demirspor are eyeing up Milan outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko, who could leave the club in January, according to Nicolo Schira.

    Bakayoko is still contracted to Chelsea but has spent the last season and a half with the Rossoneri, although has increasingly become a forgotten man.

  • -

    Inter searching for goalkeeper to compete with Onana

    Inter are in the market for a goalkeeper to bolster their rankings and compete alongside Andre Onana, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

    Yann Sommer is highly regarded around the club and would be available on a free transfer next summer, but they face competition from several top sides. Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto and Boca Juniors stopper Augustin Rossi are also of interest.

    The Nerazzurri are also progressing in efforts to tie down Matteo Darmian to a new contract.