Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Leeds star Phillips top summer target

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Kalvin Phillips Leeds 2021-22
Wolves demand £100m for Man Utd, Liverpool & Barcelona target Neves

2022-04-07T22:45:00.000Z

Wolves have slapped a £100 million ($130m) price tag on Ruben Neves, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona are among the teams looking to sign him, but the Premier League side will not let him go cheap.

AC Milan working on Asensio deal

2022-04-07T22:35:20.000Z

AC Milan hope to beat the competition to the signing of Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, says Tuttosport.

The Serie A side must fight off the likes of Arsenal for the signing of the Spain international, who looks set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Man Utd make Leeds star Phillips top summer target (The Sun)

2022-04-07T22:32:44.000Z

Midfielder ready to take step up in 2022-23 season

Manchester United have made Kalvin Phillips their top target for the summer transfer window.

The Sun claims the Premier League side are plotting moves for three players to add to the squad that Erik ten Hag will take over this summer.

As well as Phillips, they will also go after West Ham star Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Man Utd ready to offload six players

2022-04-07T22:10:00.000Z

Manchester United are prepared to offload six senior players in the summer transfer window.

The Mirror reports that Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Tahith Chong and Lee Grant have all been told that the club are happy for them to leave at the end of the season.

Barca expect Dembele to join PSG

2022-04-07T22:00:00.000Z

Barcelona have almost given up on the prospect of Ousmane Dembele signing a contract extension, El Nacional reports.

The French winger's contract expires at the end of the season and the Camp Nou officials believe he has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The club believe that the winger's move to the French capital depends on Kylian Mbappe's future. If he is to stay in Paris then they may decide against signing Dembele.