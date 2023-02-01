liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern stop Pavard from joining Inter

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

    Chelsea saw two other deals fail along with Ziyech to PSG

    Man Utd send Tuanzebe on loan to Stoke

    Bayern fend away Inter approaches for Pavard

    Bayern Munich rejected Inter Milan's advances for defender Benjamin Pavard in the last few hours of the transfer window, according to L'Equipe.

    The Serie A outfit views him as a replacement for Milan Skriniar, who will join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer. Pavard's contract with Bayern also expires in June but the Bavarian outfit decided to stall the move for now.

    Ziyech to PSG: Why the deal collasped

    Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea over the loan signing of winger Hakim Ziyech on deadline day - but the deal did not go through.

    GOAL understands that the required paperwork was submitted late due to Chelsea repeatedly sending incorrect documents. As a result, Ziyech's transfer was submitted late.

    Can PSG appeal?

    Read the full story here in GOAL.

    Forest do not have a buy option in Navas deal