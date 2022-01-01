Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make €80m bid for Barcelona star De Jong

Man Utd make €80m De Jong bid (Marca)
Midfielder could reunite with former boss
Manchester United have made an offer for Frenkie de Jong that could rise to €80 million (£68m/$86m).
According to Marca the Premier League side are offering €60m (£51m/$64m) up front with €20m (£17m/$21m) available in bonuses.
New coach Erik ten Hag has already spoken to the Dutch midfielder to convince him he would play a starring role at Old Trafford.
Richarlison wants Chelsea, PSG or Real Madrid
Richarlison has informed Everton that he wants to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.
The Brazilian attacker has his heart set on a move to either Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid or Chelsea, but he is not interested in making a switch to Arsenal.
West Ham open to Benrahma sale and want Lingard
West Ham are prepared to part ways with Said Benrahma this summer.
The Sun reports the Premier League side will listen to offers for him and will push to bring Jesse Lingard back to the club.
Rashford snubs Tottenham for Man Utd stay
Marcus Rashford will not leave Manchester United for Tottenham this summer, The Daily Mail claims.
The England international is prepared to stay and fight for his place in the team under new coach Erik ten Hag.
Chelsea want Lautaro or Bastoni as part of Lukaku deal (La Repubblica)
Chelsea hope to convince Inter to include either Lautaro Martinez or Alessandro Bastoni as part of the deal for Romelu Lukaku, according to La Repubblica.
The Serie A side hope to bring the Belgian striker back to San Siro this summer, but they may have to part ways with one of their star players to get him.