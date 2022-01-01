Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd sound out Ten Hag

Barca to promote Pena after Galatasaray loan
Barcelona are planning with Iñaki Peña for the future, Neto will leave in the summer. 🔴🧤 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2022
Xavi confirms: “The idea was for Iñaki Peña to leave on loan to return and the idea hasn't changed. He was brave to leave and I'm very happy for him”, via @barcacentre. pic.twitter.com/nDuffvrQZv
Man Utd sound out Ten Hag (Sky Sports)
Ajax boss touted for Old Trafford switch
Manchester United have sounded out Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their search for a new permanent manager continues - according to Sky Sports.
Red Devils intermediaries have been in contact with the Dutchman, who would be keen to discuss the role if a formal approach is made.
Ten Hag's current contract at Ajax is due to expire in 2023 and United have a strong relationship with their former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar currently serving as chief executive at Johan Cruyff ArenA.
Brighton leading race for Blackburn forward Diaz
Brighton are leading the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz - according to TEAMtalk.
Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United and West Ham have also been linked with the 22-year-old, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.
Blackburn will activate their one-year extension often before then, but Brighton are still hopeful of landing his signature and could let Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra join Rovers on permanent deals when their loans expire as part of a final deal.
Inter ready to let Sanchez go
Inter are ready to let Alexis Sanchez go later this year - according to Calciomercato.
The 33-year-old is contracted to remain at San Siro until 2023 but also has a €4 million release clause.
Inter may be willing to negotiate an even cheaper deal with any potential suitors as they seek to get Sanchez's hefty wages off their books.
Wolves hold talks with Pedrinho
Wolves have held transfer talks with Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Pedrinho - according to Fichajes.
The 23-year-old can secure a move outside the transfer window due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign players from Russian and Ukrainian clubs can seek a free transfer, with Wolves now looking to land Pedrinho, but Corinthians, Flamengo and Sao Paulo are also interested.
Grimlado could return to Barca
Alejandro Grimaldo could return to Barcelona this summer - according to O Jogo.
The 26-year-old's current deal at Benfica expires in 2023 and he is unlikely to be offered an extension.
Barca are considering bringing him back to the club in a cut-price deal, seven years on from releasing him from their academy ranks.
West Ham pushing for Deulofeu
West Ham are pushing to sign Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The former Barcelona star is under contract until 2024, but the Italian outfit could let him go for around €20 million (£17m/$22m) this summer.
Deulofeu could be given the chance to return to the Premier League with West Ham, having previously taken in spells in English football with Everton and Watford.
Gomez to seek Liverpool exit
Joe Gomez is planning to seek a move away from Liverpool this summer - according to 90min.
The England international has been reduced to a bit-part role in Jurgen Klopp's squad and wants to leave and secure regular minutes elsewhere to boost his chances of going to the 2022 World Cup.
Leicester, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham are all interested in Gomez, who is under contract at Anfield until 2024.
Milan tracking Empoli defender Viti
Milan are tracking Empoli defender Mattia Viti - according to Calciomercato.
The Rossoneri are looking at the 20-year-old as a potential replacement for Alessio Romagnoli, who is set to become a free agent in June.
Viti will have a final audition when Empoli face Milan at San Siro this weekend, after which the Serie A leaders could start drawing up plans for an official bid.