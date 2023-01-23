liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Ziyech in talks to join Roma

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2022-23Getty
    Chelsea, Newcastle wanted to sign Dortmund star

    Youssoufa Moukoko 2022-23Getty Images

    Chelsea and Newcastle United were keen on signing Youssoufa Moukoko in the January before the youngster committed his future to Dortmund signing a contract extension according to journalist Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.

    Romano said, "Interest in Youssoufa Moukoko was strong. Newcastle had serious contacts and Chelsea spoke to his agents but the player was always keen on staying at Borussia Dortmund. He loves the club, he has great relationship with the fans and the coach Edin Terzic so decided to accept a three year deal."

    Leicester eyeing move for Shakhtar winger

    Leicester City are considering making a move for Shakhtar Dontesk winger Tete in the January window according to The Telegraph.

    The Foxes recently signed Victor Kristiansen for £17 million and are now looking for a winger.

    Premier League clubs showing interest in Sheffield United's Ndiaye

    Ziyech in talks to join Roma (The Sun)

    Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2022-23Getty

    Hakim Ziyech has opened talks with Roma about a potential move to the Serie A side.

    The Sun reports Jose Mourinho wants to bring the Morocco star to the Italian capital, especially with Nicolo Zaniolo asking to depart. However, a switch to Barcelona has also been touted as a possibility for Ziyech.

    Marseille to move for Ilic

    Marseille are plotting a move to sign Hellas Verona star Ivan Ilic, Sky Sport in Italy reports.

    The French side are looking to snap up the 21-year-old defensive midfielder and leave him on loan in Serie A for the remainder of the season.

    Real Madrid target Juventus star Chiesa (Fichajes)

    Federico Chiesa JuventusGetty

    Real Madrid are looking at Federico Chiesa as a candidate to strengthen their attack, Fichajes claims.

    The Italy international could opt to leave the Turin giants after their Champions League exit and 15-point deduction in Serie A and could find a new life in the Spanish capital.

    Conte to leave Spurs at the end of the season

    Antonio Conte could snub an offer to extend his contract at Tottenham and leave the club this summer.

    Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Spurs are happy with the Italian coach and would like to continue their partnership, but he is unsure about committing to a new deal and may opt to return to Italy.

    AC Milan challenge Spurs to Zaniolo signing

    AC Milan hope to upset Tottenham and Roma by signing Nicolo Zaniolo from their Serie A rivals.

    Spurs are seen as one of the favourites to sign the Italy international but will have to pay around €35 million to Roma.

    Sky Sport claims Milan are considering an audacious effort to enter the race and try to lure him away from the Italian capital.