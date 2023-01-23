Chelsea and Newcastle United were keen on signing Youssoufa Moukoko in the January before the youngster committed his future to Dortmund signing a contract extension according to journalist Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.

Romano said, "Interest in Youssoufa Moukoko was strong. Newcastle had serious contacts and Chelsea spoke to his agents but the player was always keen on staying at Borussia Dortmund. He loves the club, he has great relationship with the fans and the coach Edin Terzic so decided to accept a three year deal."