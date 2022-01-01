Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund issue €150m Bellingham warning to Man Utd

Alvaro Morata had revealed that Barcelona manager Xavi spoke to him about signing for the club back in January.

Quoted to SPORT, the Spanish forward explained that 'it was an hour' to be pursued by Xavi and that Barcelona was an option, but Massimilano Allegri told him he wasn't to leave Juventus.

Morata is now back at Atletico Madrid following the expiry of his loan at Juve.