Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund issue €150m Bellingham warning to Man Utd

Barcelona may have picked up some quality players during the summer but the club has become synonymous with dreadful deals in recent years.
Morata reveals Xavi called about Barcelona move
Alvaro Morata had revealed that Barcelona manager Xavi spoke to him about signing for the club back in January.
Quoted to SPORT, the Spanish forward explained that 'it was an hour' to be pursued by Xavi and that Barcelona was an option, but Massimilano Allegri told him he wasn't to leave Juventus.
Morata is now back at Atletico Madrid following the expiry of his loan at Juve.
Arsenal contact Frankfurt over £17m-rated Tielemans alternative
Arsenal have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for Jesper Lindstrom, according to German outlet BILD.
Lindstrom is valued at around £17 million and is being eyed as a January transfer window target, following a failed pursuit of Leicester City's Youri Tielemans in summer.
Gakpo would be sold at the right price
PSV director Marcel Brands has made it clear that Cody Gakpo would be sold if bidder matches the asking price.
In an interview with Voetbal International, Brands said: “I can say, with my hand on my heart, that there has been no offer for Cody [Gakpo] to which the management or the supervisory board have said. We must do this.
“We did state that if there were certain offers, we would have to sell. [This is] not only from a financial point of view, but also because agreements were made with the Gakpo camp before my time.”
The 23-year-old was linked with a summer move to Manchester United, Southampton, Leeds United and Arsenal.
Benevento announce Cannavaro as their new manager
Chelsea not giving up on Gvardiol
Chelsea are keen to pursue RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol despite the player agreeing to a new and improved deal in the summer that would keep him at the club until 2027.
"RB Leipzig turned down Chelsea bid for Josko Gvardiol on Deadline week (it was for summer 2023) as they’re convinced other clubs will join the race next summer, including Man City,” as reported by TeamTalk via Fabrizio Romano.
“New deal until 2027 but Chelsea are still there and the race is absolutely open," he added.
Tielemans does not regret staying at Leicester
Youri Tielemans was linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer but the Gunners cooled their interest later on. However, the Belgian insists that he has no regrets about that decision to stay.
"I'm not going to speak too much about my contract situation at the moment," he stated to Sky Sports. "I didn't leave Leicester in the summer as I always said the project had to be the right one. Just because things are getting worse now at Leicester doesn't mean I should regret [staying]."
Barcelona Femeni sign four players including Bronze & Walsh
Grimaldo on Man City radar
Manchester City want to further bolster their defence and is willing to sign Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo as reported by Calciomercato.
His contract with the Portuguese outfit expires in the summer of 2023 and will be available at a cut-price in January.
Busquets might head to Inter Miami in 2023
BVB value Bellingham at €150m
Borussia Dortmund value Jude Bellingham at €150m, as reported by The Athletic.
There is no release clause in his contract which runs until 2025. Real Madrid and a host of Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United are vying for his signature.
United to go for Osimhen in January
Manchester United will once again rekindle their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window, as reported by Manchester Evening News.
His contract with the Serie A club expires in 2025 and United must be prepared to shell out a hefty price to get his services.
Barca target Asensio can 'join any club'
Barcelona are considering to sign Marco Asensio as a free agent in the summer of 2023. The Real Madrid forward is yet to agree to a new deal with the club and might leave the Merengues when his contract ends.
When asked if he would be open to joining Barcelona next summer, the 26-year-old winger replied to COPE : “I haven’t thought about it. I can’t give you an answer right now. Many friends have told me about the news that Barça want to sign me. I’ve received about 200 messages. There are a lot of rumours and a lot of things we don’t know. In 2023 I will be able to sign with any club because my contract ends."
Nice target ex-PSG coach Pochettino (ESPN)
Nice are hoping to hire Mauricio Pochettino, according to ESPN.
Current manager Lucien Favre is on the hot seat after winning just two of the club's first eight games.
Nice are prepared to meet Pochettino's financial demands, but it is believed that the manager is unlikely to be too interested in a move back to France.
Rennes to sign Xeka
Rennes are set to sign Portuguese midfielder Xeka, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Xeka is available for a free transfer after his contract expired in June.
FC Erzgebirge Aue part ways with manager
FC Erzgebirge Aue have announced that the club has parted ways with manager Timo Rost.
The club heads into the international break seeking a new start, with Rost agreeing to step down.
The club will temporarily be under the direction of its head of the youth academy, Caresten Muller.
Vertonghen had no interest in Benfica departure
Jan Vergtonghen said he was not looking to leave Benfica but decided to move on this summer by taking a deal to move to Anderlecht.
"In 24 hours I went from staying at Benfica to signing for Anderlecht," he told A Bola. "Things that for other people take months, for me, came in 24 hours. Contracts, medical exams, the move.
"I never thought about leaving Benfica. Never. I assumed I would play, whether in European games or in the cups or due to injuries or suspensions. But when you're the only player who never leaves the bench, you start to think... Even so, I wanted to stay at Benfica."
CFG eye Brazilian club
City Football Group is set to expand its empire into Brazil, reports TyC Sports.
CFG is set to purchase Esporte Clube Bahia, which would be the 12th club under the ownership umbrella.
The deal is set, aside from a few legal issues set to be tied up in the coming days.