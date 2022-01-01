Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona eye Chelsea striker Lukaku

Foxes eye Strasbourg duo
Leicester are considering a double swoop for Strasbourg duo Habib Diallo and Habib Diarra, according to Footmercato.
Diallo has scored 12 goals this campaign to help lift Julian Stephan's side into European contention in Ligue 1.
Diarra, 18, has featured less frequently but the highly-rated teenager has caught the eye of Foxes scouts.
Juve step up Antony talks
Juventus are stepping up their talks with Ajax over a deal for Brazilian forward Antony, reports Calciomercato.
Any move for the 22-year-old is expected to cost Juve at least €35 million (£29m/$38m).
The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their forward line over the summer and have also been in talks with Angel di Maria over a free transfer move from PSG.
Arsenal agree Jesus deal (Todofichajes)
Brazil forward set for Emirates move
Arsenal have agreed a £50 million ($65m) deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, according to Todofichajes.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was keen to add a forward to his ranks following the January departure of Pieree-Emerick Aubameyang and likely exit of Alexandre Lacazette this summer.
City will put the funds towards their deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
Barca eye Lukaku (Marca)
Chelsea forward could be on the move to Spain
Barcelona are considering a move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, reports Marca.
The Blaugrana have turned their attention to the Belgian after growing frustrated in their attempts to land Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.
Lukaku rejoined Chelsea for £98 million ($133m) last summer but the 28-year-old has struggled to find his best form, scoring just five Premier League goals in 23 appearances.
Nunez top of Man Utd shortlist
Manchester Unired have made Benfica striker Darwin Nunez their number one target this summer, with Victor Osimhen and Paulo Dybala also on their radar.
🔥 Manchester United are considering paying Darwin Nunez's release clause. Uruguayan striker is at the top of Erik ten Hag's short transfer list.
📝 Victor Osimhen and Paulo Dybala have also been named on the list #MUFC #SLBenfica #ForzaNapoli #ForzaJuve https://t.co/fbrQhgSulQ pic.twitter.com/ej3EYHsG7o