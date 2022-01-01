Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele €50m release clause revealed

Udinese extend invitation to Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a transfer invitation from Udinese. The Manchester United star was linked with a move this summer, but nothing came to fruition.
However, Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri's Instagram comment has now led to an open invitation.
Ranocchia announces retirement
Andrea Ranocchia has announced his retirement on Instagram.
The Italian defender, who earned 21 caps for Italy, played for the likes of Inter, Genoa, Sampdoria, Hull and, most recently, Monza.
Sparta Rotterdamn sign goalkeeper
Sparta Rotterdam has signed Delano van Crooij, the club confirmed.
The 31-year-old goalkeeper has signed a deal until the end of the season, with technical director Gerard Nijkamp turning to the veteran after injuries to Nick Olij and Tim Coremans.
Benfica set for Otamendi renewal
Benfica are preparing to renew Nicolas Otamendi's contract, reports Sapo Desporto.
The club has already drawn up a plan to re-sign their team captain, saying that the deal will be complete around the start of the World Cup.
Barcelona shortlist Sociedad’s Zubimendi to replace Busquets
Barcelona are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi as a successor to Sergio Busquets, as the 34-year-old has less than 12 months left on his contract and is expected to leave the Camp Nou at the end of this season.
According to Sport the Portugal international is an option for the Catalan club although the midfielder has a deal until 2025. However, it includes a €60m release clause.
United target Ramos is unlikely to sign for Newcastle
Manchester United linked Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos was on the wish list of Newcastle United as well. However, both the Premier League clubs are set to miss out on him as the Portuguese outfit are preparing a huge contract renewal to keep him, as reported by Portuguese publication A Bola.
It is believed that Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on Ramos.
Barca keen to sign Inigo Martinez
Barcelona are set to further bolster their squad in the summer of 2023 and are keen to sign Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo.
It has been reported that a verbal agreement in principle is already in place between the player’s camp and the club.
Shakhtar want more than €50m for Arsenal-target Mudryk
Mel named Malaga manager
Pepe Mel has been named the new manager of Malaga, the club announced.
Mel has previously managed West Brom, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Las Palmas and Deportivo La Coruna throughout his career, winning the second division with Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis.
Fiorentina giving up on Jovic already?
Luka Jovic's slow start at Fiorentina could prompt the club to make a move.
AS reports that the Italian side is already assessing potential replacements for the Serbian star, who has just one goal in six appearances.
The 24-year-old striker joined the club on a free transfer this summer.
'I feel wanted' - Bale loving life at LAFC after Real Madrid exit
Gareth Bale has opened up about how much he's loving life after his move to LAFC.
The Wales star moved to MLS this summer, and he says he already feels loved at his new club.
Dembele release clause revealed (L'Equipe)
L'Equipe has revealed the details of Ousmane Dembele's new contract with Barcelona.
The French star received no signing bonus upon re-signing with the club, but the two sides did agree to have a release clause of €50 million valid next summer.
If that clause is activated, half the sum would go to Dembele as a way to defer payment without impacting the club's current finances.
Juve in contact with Conte
Juventus have been in contact with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, reports Sport Today.
Juventus are considering sacking Max Allegri after the club's poor start to the Serie A season.
And Conte is open to return to the club, having managed Juve from 2011-14, at the end of the current season.