Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico Madrid eye Wan-Bissaka

Red Devils willing to sell defender

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Todofichajes.

Atletico are on the lookout for a replacement for Sime Vrsaljko, who will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Wan-Bissaka has been told he does not feature in the plans of incoming Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, with the Red Devils willing to sanction a loan deal with the option to buy.