Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG plot £59m bid for Man City star Bernardo Silva

Forest target Odriozola
Nottingham Forest are working on the signing of Alvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid.
AS reports the Premier League side are looking to continue their busy summer window business by signing the right-back, who is not part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans.
Man Utd move for five players (Telegraph)
Manchester United are trying to sign five more players before the end of the transfer window.
The Telegraph reports they are after a new right-back, two midfielders, a winger and a striker.
Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all among their list of targets reported by the outlet.
Napoli near Raspadori signing
Napoli are on the verge of signing Giacomo Raspadori from Sassuolo, Calciomercato says.
The 22-year-old forward reached an agreement with the Stadio San Paolo some time ago and now the two clubs have finally struck a deal that will likely see him join Napoli by the end of the week.
PSG plot £59m Bernardo Silva bid (The Times)
Paris Saint-Germain are trying to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.
According to The Times, the French club are willing to pay £59 million ($71m) to land the Portugal star this summer.
Atletico confident Man Utd target Cunha will stay
Atletico Madrid are not worried about the prospect of losing Matheus Cunha this summer, GOAL understands.
Manchester United are after the 23-year-old but Atletico will not let him go for anything less than his release clause, which is believed to be in excess of €100 million ($102m/£84m), and they believe that will deter the Red Devils.