Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane to take over at PSG as Pochettino eyes Man Utd move

Man Utd make Rodgers approach (The Sun)
Old Trafford side willing to pay £8m compensation to Leicester
Manchester United have already made contact with Brendan Rodgers about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Leicester boss has been seen as one of the top choices to step into the hot seat at Old Trafford and The Sun says the club are willing to pay £8 million in compensation to convince the Foxes to let him go.
LAFC want Mohamed as manager
LAFC have identified Antonio Mohamed as their favoured candidate to take over as manager, AS reports.
The MLS side saw Bob Bradley depart recently and see Mohamed as the ideal man to step into the role, though they are also considering the likes of Kenny Arena, Ante Razov, Steve Cherundolo, Jason Kreis, Par Nonas and Landon Donovan.
Toronto confirm Curtis departure
Ali Curtis has left his position as Toronto General Manager, the club has confirmed.
After three years in the role, Curtis has decided to step down after talks with the Canadian side.
Curtis said: “I began discussing my future with the club in September. During the pandemic, my family moved back to the United States. After three years with Toronto FC, I am looking forward to reuniting with my wife and kids, and I am excited to take on a new professional challenge."
Lacazette wants Atletico Madrid over Barcelona (El Nacional)
Striker convinced by Diego Simeone's presence
Alexandre Lacazette would prefer to join Atletico Madrid instead of Barcelona, El Nacional reports.
Plus, the striker is aware that the Rojiblancos have been trying to land him for a long time and believes the club’s project is better suited to him.
Both Spanish sides are interested in signing the striker from Arsenal next summer, but the positive reports he has heard from France team-mates Thomas Lemar and Antoine Griezmann about Diego Simeone have convinced him Madrid would be the better destination.
Zidane to replace Pochettino at PSG (Le Parisien)
Former Real Madrid boss is excited to take on Ligue 1 giants
Zinedine Zidane is the man Paris Saint-Germain want to replace Mauricio Pochettino, Le Parisien reports.
Pochettino is reportedly interested in taking the vacant manager’s job at Manchester United, which Zidane has already distanced himself from.
Instead, the former Real Madrid boss is up for the challenge at PSG and has close connections to the club’s Qatari owners.
Sanches agent determined to engineer AC Milan move
Jorge Mendes is convinced AC Milan would be the perfect destination for Renato Sanches, reports Calciomercato.
The Lille midfielder has been linked with the likes of the Rossoneri, Arsenal and Barcelona and a move next summer looks likely.
Mendes, his agent, is hopeful of organising a move to the Serie A side, but the club would have to meet Lille’s valuation of €35 million.