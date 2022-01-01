Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leicester set £70m price for Chelsea target Fofana

Wesley Fofana Leicester 2021-22
Getty Images

Timbers near deal for Colombian youth international

2022-07-26T22:43:15.187Z

The Portland Timbers are set to sign Colombian youth international Juan David Mosquera, according to MLSSoccer.com.

The 19-year-old right back has made 59 appearances for Medellin, but will now head to MLS for a $1.9 million fee.

Villarreal attempted to highjack the deal late, but Mosquera will be headed to Portland to continue his career.

Leicester set £70m price for Chelsea target Fofana

2022-07-26T22:29:50.642Z

Leicester have set an asking price of at least £70m for defender Wesley Fofana, reports CBS Sports.

Fofana has been linked with Chelsea, but Brenden Rodgers has no interest in losing him.

No club has officially approached Leicester to sign the defender, who signed a long-term contract in March.

Oscar pushes for Flamengo move

2022-07-26T22:23:50.428Z

