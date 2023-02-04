Mason Greenwood could opt to continue his career in China, The Sun reports.
His future at Manchester United remains unclear after criminal charges against him were dropped and he is considering a move abroad to continue his career.
Spanish midfielder Isco has his heart set on a move to MLS, says AS.
The ex-Real Madrid star saw a January transfer to Union Berlin collapse at the last minute and so a switch to MLS could be his next destination.
Manchester United are considering a move for Real Betis star Borja Iglesias, according to Fichajes.
Brighton have been monitoring Iglesias for some time but the Red Devils could swoop in to steal him away.
Real Madrid plan on extending Marco Asensio's contract but have not opened talks with the Spain international, says AS.
Asensio's contract expires at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain made an attempt to sign him in January but were knocked back by Madrid.
Nicolas Otamendi intends to extend his contract with Benfica, O Jogo reports.
The defender's current deal expires this summer and Argentine side River Plate have tried to lure him back to his homeland, but he plans on staying in Portugal.
Besiktas and Fenerbahce are interested in signing Fabio Borini from Fatih Karagumruk.
The striker has impressed in Turkey and the Super Lig giants are considering a bid for him, says Derby Derby Derby.
Manchester United are eyeing a move for Barcelona star Ansu Fati according to Sport.
The Red Devils are on the lookout for a quality attacking option next summer and could be tempted to sign the Spain international if Barcelona approves his transfer.
🚨Galatasaray have been monitoring Pulisic’s situation closely and keen to take the American on loan until the end of the season. 🇺🇲 🔵 #CFC— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 4, 2023
⚠️Considering the number of attacking players they have, Chelsea are willing to sanction this move.🔴 #GS pic.twitter.com/nTkT3JmkoS
Newcastle United are the latest club to show their interest in signing West Ham United's Declan Rice according to Football Insider.
The Magpies will have to spend close to £80 million if they wish to sign the midfielder. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all keen on signing Rice.
Newcastle United were prepared to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen in January according to Sport Witness.
The Magpies were ready to match Napoli's demand of €100 million but the Serie A leaders decided to hold on to their star striker.
Manchester United are monitoring the progress of American midfielder Taylor Booth as Erik ten Hag wants to sign the 21-year-old from FC Utecht according to the Daily Mail.
The defensive midfielder currently has a contract with the Dutch side that runs until 2025.
Xavi: “Sergio Busquets will decide on his future for next season, it’s up to him. He deserves to decide whenever he wants”. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 4, 2023
Inter Miami are tempting Busquets for MLS new chapter, while Xavi and Barça still hope for him to stay for one more season. pic.twitter.com/QXSsF0JFcp
Noah Okafor, one to watch - understand his plan is to leave and join top league club in the summer. 🚨🔴🇨🇭 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 4, 2023
English and German clubs wanted Okafor already in January, but the player and his representatives decided to stay until the summer then prepare big move. pic.twitter.com/fEYUPhtYFB
Ander Herrera's move from Paris Saint-Germain to Athletic Club has been made permanent as confirmed by the president of the Spanish side.
As per journalist Hadrien Grenier, the move has been made permanent for free and it did not cost Athletic any money.
Manchester City are keen on roping in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer according to Fichajes.
The report claims that the Cityzens have shortlisted the Argentine as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan whose contract with the club expires at the end of the current season. Mac Allister is likely to cost around €40m.
Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is on the verge of signing a new contract with the club according to AS.
He was linked with a move away from the club with Barcelona keen on signing the player but the Red Devils are not ready to part ways with their upcoming star.
OM president Longoria: "We've not received any bid for Mattéo Guendouzi from Aston Villa or any other club in January". ⛔️⚪️🔵 #OM #AVFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 4, 2023
"We have discussed with Atletico Madrid for Jonathan Clauss without going any further", he added. pic.twitter.com/Wc4FCAGcdR
Three Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal have shown interest in signing French international striker Marcus Thuram according to AS.
The English clubs will face competition from Atletico Madrid who are also keen on signing the player. The Borussia Monchengladbach striker is reportedly available for a fee of around €10-12 million.
Meeting in February to get the new contract signed as soon as possible. Plan confirmed as already revealed yesterday ⤵️🇦🇷 #Messi https://t.co/NC8MmI8fBj— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 4, 2023
