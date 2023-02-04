liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & PSG must pay €100m for Napoli star Osimhen

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Victor Osimhen Napoli 2022-23Getty
New 0 posts
TransfersPremier LeagueSerie ALigue 1BundesligaPrimera División

Summary

  • -

    Greenwood to China?

    Mason Greenwood could opt to continue his career in China, The Sun reports.

    His future at Manchester United remains unclear after criminal charges against him were dropped and he is considering a move abroad to continue his career.

  • -

    Isco wants MLS move

    Isco Sevilla 2022-23Getty Images

    Spanish midfielder Isco has his heart set on a move to MLS, says AS.

    The ex-Real Madrid star saw a January transfer to Union Berlin collapse at the last minute and so a switch to MLS could be his next destination.

  • -

    Man Utd target Iglesias

    Manchester United are considering a move for Real Betis star Borja Iglesias, according to Fichajes.

    Brighton have been monitoring Iglesias for some time but the Red Devils could swoop in to steal him away.

  • -

    Madrid to offer Asensio new deal after rejecting PSG offer

    Real Madrid plan on extending Marco Asensio's contract but have not opened talks with the Spain international, says AS.

    Asensio's contract expires at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain made an attempt to sign him in January but were knocked back by Madrid.

  • -

    Otamendi to renew Benfica contract

    Nicolas Otamendi intends to extend his contract with Benfica, O Jogo reports.

    The defender's current deal expires this summer and Argentine side River Plate have tried to lure him back to his homeland, but he plans on staying in Portugal.

  • -

    Besiktas & Fenerbahce in Borini battle

    Besiktas and Fenerbahce are interested in signing Fabio Borini from Fatih Karagumruk.

    The striker has impressed in Turkey and the Super Lig giants are considering a bid for him, says Derby Derby Derby.

  • -

    Man Utd interested in signing Barcelona star

    Ansu Fati Barcelona 2022-23 Getty Images

    Manchester United are eyeing a move for Barcelona star Ansu Fati according to Sport.

    The Red Devils are on the lookout for a quality attacking option next summer and could be tempted to sign the Spain international if Barcelona approves his transfer.

  • -

    Pulisic could leave Chelsea for Galatasaray

  • -

    Newcastle enter race to sign England international

    Declan Rice West Ham 2022-23Getty

    Newcastle United are the latest club to show their interest in signing West Ham United's Declan Rice according to Football Insider.

    The Magpies will have to spend close to £80 million if they wish to sign the midfielder. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all keen on signing Rice.

  • -

    Newcastle United wanted Napoli star

    2-1 Osimhen SalernitanaGetty

    Newcastle United were prepared to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen in January according to Sport Witness.

    The Magpies were ready to match Napoli's demand of €100 million but the Serie A leaders decided to hold on to their star striker.

  • -

    Man Utd eye move for American midfielder

    Manchester United are monitoring the progress of American midfielder Taylor Booth as Erik ten Hag wants to sign the 21-year-old from FC Utecht according to the Daily Mail.

    The defensive midfielder currently has a contract with the Dutch side that runs until 2025.

  • -

    Xavi hopeful of Busquets extending his stay

  • -

    Noah Okafor wanted by English and German clubs

  • -

    Herrera leaves PSG for free

    Ander HerreraGetty Images

    Ander Herrera's move from Paris Saint-Germain to Athletic Club has been made permanent as confirmed by the president of the Spanish side.

    As per journalist Hadrien Grenier, the move has been made permanent for free and it did not cost Athletic any money.

  • -

    Man City want Brighton's World Cup winning star

    Alexis Mac Allister Brighton 2022-23Getty Images

    Manchester City are keen on roping in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer according to Fichajes.

    The report claims that the Cityzens have shortlisted the Argentine as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan whose contract with the club expires at the end of the current season. Mac Allister is likely to cost around €40m.

  • -

    Man Utd youngster set to sign a new deal

    Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 2022-23Getty

    Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is on the verge of signing a new contract with the club according to AS.

    He was linked with a move away from the club with Barcelona keen on signing the player but the Red Devils are not ready to part ways with their upcoming star.

  • -

    Marseille president confirms they did not get any offer for Guendouzi

  • -

    Premier League giants enter race to sign French international

    Marcus Thuram France Argentine 2022 Coupe du mondeGetty Images

    Three Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal have shown interest in signing French international striker Marcus Thuram according to AS.

    The English clubs will face competition from Atletico Madrid who are also keen on signing the player. The Borussia Monchengladbach striker is reportedly available for a fee of around €10-12 million.

  • -

    PSG to hold contract talks with Messi in February

  • -

    Guardiola wants Brighton star Mac Allister to replace Gundogan (Fichajes)

    Alexis Mac Allister Brighton 2022-23Getty Images

    Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has identified Alexis Mac Allister as the man he wants to replace Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

    The Brighton star impressed in Argentina's World Cup triumph last year and Fichajes says Guardiola is pushing for City to sign him.