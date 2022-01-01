Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want £50m Sterling after Mbappe snub

Juventus step up their attempt to sign Gabriel
According to The Mirror, Juventus has launched a full-fledged bid to sign Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.
The 24-year-old Brazilian centre back is viewed as the ideal replacement for veteran defender Georgio Chiellini, who is departing the club this summer.
Chelsea happy to let Alonso go
Marcos Alonso will be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer. Personal terms are close to be agreed with Barcelona, talks have been underway for one month 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2022
The point to be discussed is the fee. Barça have no plans to make an important bid as Alonso’s deal expires in 2023. https://t.co/oPPRLMKphy
Milan open contract extension talks with Tomori
According to The Telegraph, AC Milan have opened talks to extend Fikayo Tomori's contract after playing a leading role in the Rossoneri's first Serie A title win since 2011.
Negotiations are now underway with the intention of extending his current contract to June 2027.
Bayern confirm Mazraoui signing
Welcome to #FCBayern, Noussair Mazraoui! 👋🔴⚪#MiaSanMia #ServusMazraoui— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 24, 2022
Spurs set to trigger £40m Romero buy option
Tottenham will exercise their option to sign Cristian Romero on a permanent basis following the Argentine's outstanding debut loan spell in the Premier League, according to 90Min.
The 24-year-old has impressed since arriving to North London with Antonio Conte being amongst those singing his praises, describing him as “perfect for the Premier League”.
Three cubs including Arsenal in the race for Tielemans
Arsenal are more than interested in Youri Tielemans as he's set to leave Leicester this summer. Gunners have opened direct contacts to explore this possibility. 🇧🇪 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2022
There are three clubs in the race, still open - Arsenal are on it, as expected ⤵️https://t.co/vrpoi8lqXg
Leeds snub Barca’s bid of €55m for Raphinha (Football Transfers)
Leeds have rejected an offer of €55 million (£47m/$59m) from Barcelona for Raphinha, reports Football Transfers.
The Brazil international winger has helped to keep the Whites in the Premier League, but could be on the move this summer as interest in his services continues to build.
PSG join Man Utd in the race for De Jong (Sport)
Paris Saint-Germain have joined Manchester United in the race for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, claims Sport.
The Netherlands international is among those that could be offloaded at Camp Nou if suitable offers are tabled in the next transfer window.
Madrid mulling over move for Nunez
Real Madrid are the latest side to mull over a move for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, claims AS.
The highly-rated Uruguayan has been heavily linked with teams in the Premier League, but the Blancos are also in the market for more firepower after missing out on their top transfer targets.
Man Utd willing to pay €50m for Torres (Marca)
Manchester United are willing to splash out €50 million (£43m/$54m) on Villarreal defender Pau Torres, claims Marca.
The Spain international has long been linked with the Red Devils, and Erik ten Hah is reportedly keen to include him in a summer rebuild at Old Trafford.
West Ham want Rennes defender Aguerd
West Ham are, according to 90min, in talks to sign Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.
The Algeria defender is being targeted by the Hammers as David Moyes seeks to bolster his options at centre-half.
Real line up Leao as Mbappe alternative
Having missed out on Kylian Mbappe, AS reports that Real Madrid are preparing to turn their attention to AC Milan star Rafael Leao.
The Portuguese winger has been a revelation for the Serie A champions this season and, at 22 years of age, still has plenty of potential to unlock.
Newcastle tracking Atletico defender Lodi
Newcastle are tracking Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi - according to The Chronicle.
The 24-year-old may be available this summer and is attracted to the project on offer at St James' Park.
Lodi could reunite with former Atletico team-mate Kieran Trippier at Newcastle and Bruno Guimaraes, whom he played with at Athletico Paranaense earlier in his career.
No loan for Liverpool new boy
Liverpool won't loan Fabio Carvalho out next season. He's gonna be part of the first team as Jurgen Klopp is convinced he could become an important player very soon. 🔴⭐️ #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2022
Fulham wanted him to stay on loan but it's never been an option, and Klopp is waiting for Carvalho. pic.twitter.com/rHgdCHaFlN
Dybala labels Totti an icon but stays quiet on Roma links
Paulo Dybala says he was happy to hear Roma legend Francesco Totti's praise of him but refused to say whether or not he would join the Serie A side.
Dybala is a free agent ahead of next season as his contract with Juventus will expire this summer.
Roma and Inter are among the teams after him, with Italy icon Totti saying he would try to convince Dybala to make the move to the capital city and going as far as to proclaim he would hand over his legendary No.10 shirt.
Read the full story on GOAL.
De Bruyne planning long Man City stay
Kevin De Bruyne on his future: "I’ve been here seven years, I love them... this is my team. I’ve got another 3 years here, I’m definitely going to stay", he said via @TomYoungSJ. 💙🇧🇪 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2022
"I've no other plan, I'm gonna continue here. Man City is my team". pic.twitter.com/w5XapZz6i7
Anderlecht tie down Arnstad
Fra Oslo til Brussel. 🇳🇴 Kris is here to stay. 🟣⚪— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) May 23, 2022
Olivera close to Napoli deal
Mathías Olivera’s set to join Napoli on a permanent deal from Getafe. He will undergo medical tomorrow as new Napoli player. @MatteMoretto 🔵🇺🇾 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022
The deal was verbally agreed since January and it’s now set to be signed with official statement soon. https://t.co/Tmitco969d
AC Milan offer Tomori new contract
AC Milan will offer Fikayo Tomori a new contract after his key role in their Serie A title iwn.
Tomori has three years left on his contract but The Telegraph reports the Rossoneri hope to tie him to an improved deal.
Celtic agree Carter-Vickers deal
Celtic are set to complete the signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers for £6 million.
Daily Record reports the Scottish champions reached an agreement with the centre-back and will snap him up on a permanent basis from Tottenham after impressing on loan in Glasgow.
Real Madrid want £50m Sterling after Mbappe snub (Daily Star)
Blancos to test Man City with summer bid
Real Madrid are plotting a summer move for Raheem Sterling this summer, the Daily Star claims.
The Spanish side will make a £50 million bid for the Manchester City man as they look to strengthen their attack after Kylian Mbappe turned them down to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.
Mane wants Bayern move (Sky Sports)
News #Mané: He can really imagine to join #FCBayern this summer! There is movement in talks with the player and his management. Next 3-4 weeks are decisive. Nagelsmann & Brazzo want him. Transfer fee probably less than €50m. @SkySportDE #TransferUpdate 🟨🇸🇳 https://t.co/qBhLogrvzM— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2022
Pearce steps down at West Ham
We can confirm that Stuart Pearce has made the decision to step down from his role as First Team Coach.— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 23, 2022
Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Stuart for his service and wish him all the very best for the future.
Tottenham to make six signings
Tottenham will bring six new players in this summer to help Antonio Conte strengthen the team, The Telegraph says.
The Premier League side hope to convince the Italian coach to stay and are promising to back him by investing in the squad.
Januzaj alternative for Raphinha at Barca
Adnan Januzaj has emerged as a candidate over Raphinha for Barcelona, claims Sport.
The Real Sociedad star has left on a free transfer and is seeking a new team.
Given the price hike Barca face in pursuit of Leeds star Raphinha, they could turn their gaze upon the Belgium star instead.