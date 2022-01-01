Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid confirm Isco departure

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Talleres chase Sheffield Wednesday's Windass

2022-05-21T21:30:05.000Z

La Liga vows legal action against PSG over Mbappe

2022-05-21T20:45:14.000Z

La Liga have released a furious statement over Kylian Mbappe's decision to remain with Paris Saint-Germain, with the league accusing the Ligue 1 outfit of "attacking the economic stability of European football" in convincing the forward to stay.

A last-hour overture from Parc des Princes has kept Mbappe at his current club mere days after he reportedly agreed terms with Real Madrid, with the attacker set to receive both seismic financial rewards - supposedly in line with those he was offered at Santiago Bernabeu - and an influential, informal stake in the direction of the club.

Amid the announcement that the France star would remain in his home country, the Spanish top-flight has called PSG's financial clout as harmful as the proposed Super League - of which Madrid were a founding member before the project's collapse.

Read more here!

Juventus icon Chiellini closes on MLS switch

2022-05-21T19:30:03.000Z

Juventus' defensive legend Giorgio Chiellini is set to continue his illustrious career in the United States with Los Angeles FC.

GOAL can confirm that the centre-back continues in talks with the club to complete a free transfer this summer.
Chiellini received a rousing ovation during his final match at Juventus Stadium last weekend, a 2-2 draw with Lazio.

Read more here!

PSG confirm new Mbappe contract

2022-05-21T18:55:27.000Z

Diego Aguirre to take over at Cruz Azul

2022-05-21T18:30:07.000Z

Kahn addresses Lewandowski's Bayern future

2022-05-21T18:00:38.000Z

Mbappe's PSG stay 'insult to football' - La Liga boss Tebas

2022-05-21T17:20:00.000Z

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Paris Saint-Germain's alleged financial offer to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club and halt his move to Real Madrid is "an insult to football".

The France international looks set to sensationally stay with the Ligue 1 champions, mere days after reportedly agreeing terms with Los Blancos, after the Parc des Princes outfit swayed him to remain.

But Tebas has been left outraged by the decision, and has fired a broadside at PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi over his conduct throughout the affair.

Read the full story on GOAL here!

Simeone complains about Atletico transfer strategy

2022-05-21T16:40:00.000Z

Diego Simeone has admitted to frustration with the make-up of his Atletico Madrid squad this season after the Rojiblancos spluttered in their title defence in La Liga.

The Wanda Metropolitano outfit were forced to watch from a distance as rivals Real Madrid seized the crown back after a soft domestic campaign.

Atletico were forced to contend with key injuries throughout the campaign, and now Simeone has admitted that he had difficulties with the construction of his overall team.

Read the full story on GOAL here!

Bayern firm on Lewy stance

2022-05-21T16:00:00.000Z

Xavi confirms Barca exits

2022-05-21T15:20:00.000Z

Mbappe to stay at PSG

2022-05-21T14:40:00.000Z

Kylian Mbappe has decided to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, GOAL can confirm.

The striker's current deal expires at the end of the season and Real Madrid made an offer to sign him this summer.

However, he has decided to continue at PSG for the time being and will pen a new contract.

Xavi confirms Barca talks with Lewandowski

2022-05-21T13:20:00.000Z

Barcelona coach Xavi has confirmed that the club are in talks to sign Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi says that there has been contact between the player and the Camp Nou club, but warned it will be no easy signing for Barca.

Read the full story on GOAL

Handanovic agrees Inter extension

2022-05-21T12:40:00.000Z

Samir Handanovic will sign a new contract with Inter.

Calciomercato reports the Serie A side will announce his extension on Monday or Tuesday.

Celtic eye Argentine left-back Ortega

2022-05-21T12:00:00.000Z

Celtic could make a move for Argentine left-back Francisco Ortega from Velez Sarsfeld, says The Daily Mail.

The Premiership champions hope to invest in a new full-back and see the 23-year-old as a good option.

They are also determined to land Jota on a permanent basis from Benfica.

Spurs eye Forster as Lloris back-up

2022-05-21T11:20:00.000Z

Tottenham are looking to sign Fraser Forster to act as back-up for Hugo Lloris next season.

The Athletic reports the Premier League will offer the England international a deal as he prepares to leave Southampton this summer.

Pogba to sign three-year Juventus deal (Gazzetta dello Sport)

2022-05-21T10:40:00.000Z

Paul Pogba is on the verge of securing a return to Juventus.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the midfielder is set to sign a three-year contract with the club and will earn a basic salary of €7.5 million.

AC Milan, Inter, Newcastle & West Ham want Chelsea's Broja

2022-05-21T09:20:00.000Z

Chelsea loan star Armando Broja is attracting interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, Inter and Napoli, alongside Premier League sides Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton. 

The 20-year-old has impressed at Southampton and Chelsea must decide if they want to keep him or let him go.

Read the full story on GOAL

Eriksen: I have an idea of next move

2022-05-21T08:40:00.000Z

Christian Eriksen says he has "an idea" of where he will be playing next season but is not 100 per cent sure.

The Denmark international's contract at Brentford expires this summer and he must make a decision regarding his next move.

Read the full story on GOAL



Man City, Spurs & Bayern make Bastoni contact (FC Inter News)

2022-05-21T08:00:00.000Z

Manchester City, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have all approached Alessandro Bastoni's agent about a possible move for the Inter defender, says FC Inter News.

Inter would prefer to keep the centre-back, but would be willing to let him leave for around €60 million.

Lazio target Galatasaray winger Akgun

2022-05-21T07:20:00.000Z

Lazio are plotting a move for Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun, according to Takvim.

The winger has impressed on loan at Adana Demirspor and the Serie A side believe he would be a great addition to their squad.

Napoli lead West Ham in Deulofeu race

2022-05-21T06:40:00.000Z

Gerard Deulofeu is edging towards a move to Napoli.

The attacker is set to make a move this summer and Calciomercato reports he is likely to stay in Italy despite interest from West Ham.

Napoli are the favourites to get him, but AC Milan are also in the picture.

Real Madrid confirm Isco exit

2022-05-21T06:00:00.000Z

Ancelotti says midfielder will leave this summer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Isco will depart after the season.

“Isco's career with Real Madrid ends today," he told reporters. "And it's been a great career."

Indeed, the Spaniard put up massive numbers over the course of his time with the Blancos - even though injuries and a decline in form late in his tenure robbed him of more production.

Guardiola wants Gundogan to stay at Man City

2022-05-20T22:45:00.000Z

Pep Guardiola says he wants Ilkay Gundogan to stay at Manchester City.

The coach also hit out at people spreading rumours of an imminent transfer for the midfielder on social media.

Read the story on GOAL

Solomon-Fulham move set to collapse

2022-05-20T22:45:00.000Z

PSG confirm Di Maria exit

2022-05-20T22:30:00.000Z

Totti: I will try to convince Dybala to join Roma

2022-05-20T22:00:00.000Z

Roma legend Francesco Totti says he will try to convince Paulo Dybala to join the Serie A club.

Dybala is available for free this summer as he prepares to leave Juventus, with Inter and AC Milan said to be in contention to land him.

Read more on GOAL