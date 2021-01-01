Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona keen on Rashford

Barcelona keen on Rashford (El Nacional)

2021-12-10T00:18:34.807Z

The Blaugrana are offering the England international the chance to be the lead star of their attack

Barcelona are keen on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and believe they can pry him away from Old Trafford, claims El Nacional.

With his role in flux at United, the Blaugrana feel he may be tempted by a starring role at Camp Nou.

However, his price tag could prove too much for a club deep in debt.

PSG open to Wijnaldum swap

2021-12-09T23:40:55.000Z

Gini Wijnaldum could move to Inter this January as part of a swap deal, reports CalcioMercato.

Leonardo is an admirer of Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, and would be happy to sign him during the January window.

With the Croatian's deal expiring this summer, Inter are still hopeful of coming to terms, though, which could stall a potential swap.

Palmeiras want Marcelo

2021-12-09T23:34:30.000Z

Palmeiras are hoping to sign Marcelo, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian star's contract runs out this summer, and Palmeiras are preparing an offer to bring him back to his home country.

The club intends to play Marcelo as a midfielder, not a fullback, though.

Felix tipped for Man City move (Calciomercato)

2021-12-09T23:25:28.611Z

Jorge Mendes wants to facilitate a Premier League transfer for the Portuguese star

Agent Jorge Mendes is hoping to facilitate a deal to get Joao Felix to Manchester City, report Calciomercato.

Mendes has already been in contact with City, and Pep Guardiola is said to be a fan.

City do already have a backup plan, though, in Milan's Rafael Leao, although the Serie A club would be difficult to persuade to sell.

Ajax and Juve after Bayern youngster

2021-12-09T23:16:44.649Z

Ajax and Juventus are interested in signing Kenan Yildiz from Bayern Munich, reports Fanatik.

The 16-year-old midfielder's contract runs out at the end of the season, opening the door for the two European giants to sign him from the German powerhouse.

Yildiz has played for Bayern up to the U-19 level.