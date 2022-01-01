Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski agrees Barcelona deal

Lewandowski decides to join Barcelona
Reports that Robert Lewandowski has decided to move to Barcelona this summer are wide of the mark, GOAL understands.
A report from Polish broadcaster TVP claims the striker was disappointed by Bayern's reluctance to open talks over a new contract and has had his head turned by the Camp Nou side.
But while he could opt to leave Bayern this summer, he had not yet reached an agreement with Barca and his future is yet to be decided.
Ten Hag reluctant to accept Man Utd job
The Mirror claims he is reluctant to acceptManchester United's offer and could move back to Germany.
Atletico eye Lautaro, Nunez & Gabigol
Atletico Madrid have their eye on three attackers.
Fichajes reports the Spanish giants are considering moves for Inter star Lautaro Martinez, Benfica's Darwin Nunez, and former Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa.
Lozano set for Napoli departure
Napoli are expected to sell Mexico winger Hirving Lozano at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.
The 26-year-old has struggled with injury this season and even when fit has often found himself behind Matteo Politano in the pecking order.
Should Lozano move on then Napoli are eyeing Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as his replacement.
Pogba a priority for PSG
PSG have made Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba a priority signing this summer, according to Footmercato.
Pogba will be available on a free transfer when his United contract expires at the end of the season, but will likely command a hefty wage.
However, he is believed to be keen on a move to the French capital having turned down an offer of fresh terms from the Red Devils in October, while former club Juventus are not thought to be in the running.
Neves in Arsenal's sights
Arsenal have made Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves one of their prime summer transfer targets, according to Sky Sports.
Mikel Arteta has made signing a central midfielder a priority this summer and has turned his attention to Neves, who could cost up to £60 million ($78m).
Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham have also expressed an interest in the Portugal international in the past.
Lewandowski agrees Barca deal (Interia Sport)
Bayern striker set for move to Camp Nou
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has agreed to join Barcelona, reports Interia Sport.
The 33-year-old has agreed terms on a three-year contract with the Catalan giants.
PSG, Manchester City and Liverpool were also interested in the Poland striker, but he has opted for a move to Camp Nou.
Spurs to push for permanent Kulusevski deal
Tottenham are planning to push for a permanent deal for Juventus loanee Dejan Kulusevski - according to Calciomercato.
Spurs could even fork out €35 million to sign the Swede outright before the end of the season, having been hugely impressed with his recent performances.
Kulusevski has recorded three goals and six assists in 11 Premier League games for Tottenham in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.
Tottenham interested in Inter's Bastoni
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to The Athletic.
Antonio Conte worked with the 22-year-old when he was in charge at San Siro and now wishes to arrange a reunion at Spurs.
Bastoni has appeared in 27 Serie A games for Inter this season and is under contract until 2024.
Milan reluctant to pay Real Madrid's Diaz asking price
Milan are reluctant to pay Real Madrid's asking price for Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz - according to Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan at San Siro and the Blancos will only listen to offers of €22 million (£18m/$24m) or more if the Rossoneri wish to sign him permanently this summer.
Diaz is eager to stay at Milan but they feel that fee is too steep, meaning he may have to return to Madrid and see out his contract through to 2025.
Dortmund lead Hazard race ahead of Arsenal (Cadena Ser)
Real Madrid winger touted for Bundesliga switch
Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign Real Madrid's Eden Hazard ahead of Arsenal - according to Cadena Ser.
Arsenal and Milan have made approaches for the 31-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window, but he would prefer a move to BVB.
Dortmund are also interested in Hazard and he would welcome the chance to link up with his brother Thorgan at Westfalenstadion, while Madrid currently have a strong relationship with the German club.
Spurs likely to miss out on Gvardiol
Tottenham are likely to miss out on a summer deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol - according to RB Live.
Spurs have been tipped to make a move for the 20-year-old when the transfer market reopens, despite the fact he is under contract at Red Bull Arena until 2026.
Gvardiol is happy at Leipzig at the moment, though, and the club expects him to remain on their books for the 2022-23 season.
Benfica close in on PSV boss Schmidt
Roger Schmidt will sign until June 2024 as new Benfica manager in the coming weeks. The agreement is at final stages, set to be completed soon. 🔴🦅 #Benfica— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 11, 2022
Schmidt is now focused on PSV Eindhoven but he'll the man to re-start Benfica project. pic.twitter.com/o2jFkksFRB
Arsenal lining up move for Douglas Luiz (Football Insider)
Arsenal have been linked with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luis for some time, and Football Insider claims that a move will be made by the Gunners in the next transfer window.
The Gunners have made the signing of another striker their top priority for the summer, but a Brazilian midfielder on the books of a Premier League rival is also in their sights.
Real Madrid launch new ‘charm offensive’ for Haaland
While Real Madrid are looking to move players on this summer, they are also looking to make marquee additions.
Erling Haaland remains a top target for the Blancos, with The Mirror reporting that a new “charm offensive” has been launched by the Liga heavyweights in an ongoing bid to prise a prolific Norwegian striker away from Borussia Dortmund.
Real open to selling Arsenal-linked Asensio for €30m
Marco Asensio continues to be linked with Arsenal and Juventus, with Calciomercato claiming that Real Madrid have set their asking price.
The Blancos are reportedly willing to part with the Spain international playmaker if they receive an offer that comes in around the €30 million (£25m/$33m) mark.
Man Utd, Chelsea & PSG lead Nunez pursuit (The Athletic)
Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, reports The Athletic.
The Uruguayan frontman has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with leading sides from England and France hoping to secure his signature in the summer window.
Everton loanee Kean won't stay at Juve
Everton loanee Moise Keane won't be staying at Juventus beyond the end of the season - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The 22-year-old rejoined the Italian giants on a two-year loan deal last summer that included a €28 million (£23m/$31m) obligation to buy.
Juve could pay that fee a year early before selling Kean on, with Paris Saint-Germain thought to be interested in bringing him back after his successful loan spell at Parc des Princes last season.
Valencia ready to offload Cillessen
Valencia are ready to offload Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen - according to Marca.
PSV are interested in signing the 32-year-old, who only has one year left on his contract at the Mestalla.
Valencia are willing to sell Cillessen to boost their current financial situation, with the shot-stopper having only appeared in 15 La Liga games so far this season.
Juve in talks to sign Milinkovic-Savic
Juventus are in talks to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - according to Calciomercato.
The Bianconeri have already made contact with the 27-year-old's agent to thrash out terms ahead of the summer transfer window.
Lazio originally set their asking price for Milinkovic-Savic at €70 million (£59m/$76m) but Juve are hoping to negotiate that price down.
Liverpool delay Carvalho announcement
Liverpool have decided to announce Fabio Carvalho’s signing in the coming weeks to respect Fulham, their fans and player still focused on Championship. 🔴 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 11, 2022
The negotiation is 100% completed, as exclusively reported last Thursday. No chance for other clubs to hijack the deal. pic.twitter.com/wWLumGauPE
Doak set for Liverpool move
Liverpool are poised to add Celtic teenager Ben Doak to their ranks, per Football Insider.
The youngster will become the latest fresh starlet to head to Anfield, after Fabio Carvalho arrives in the summer.
Doak will sign a three-year deal through 2025.
Benfica hope Man Utd-linked Nunez matches £113m Felix fee
Manchester United, Arsenal and the many other suitors of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez have been informed by Benfica manager Nelson Verissimo that any deal for the South American should cost as much as the £113 million ($147m) transfer that took Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in 2019.
Leading sides from across Europe, including many from the Premier League, are reportedly readying summer raids on Estadio da Luz for a frontman that has netted 31 times in all competitions this season.
At just 22 years of age, Nunez is being targeted as a shrewd addition for the present and future, with his star very much on the rise, but his current employers in Portugal are eager to point out that he will not come cheap and that there is no guarantee of a sale being sanctioned in 2022.
Asensio leads Juve wishlist
Marco Asensio is at the top of Juventus' list of players to take Paulo Dybala's spot in the line-up, per Fichajes.
The Argentine will leave Turin this summer and seek new pastures.
Asensio, despite being a very different player, is reported to be a favoured replacement, while Mohamed Salah and Angel Di Maria are other options.
'Dembele must stay!' - Barca beg for new contract
Ousmane Dembele must stay with Barcelona, says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who spoke of the Frenchman's impact after the Blaugrana emerged as 3-2 winners against Levante in La Liga on Sunday.
The Catalan outfit fought back from behind to seize the lead through the latter, lost it again to a third penalty for their hosts and then snatched the win in injury time through Luuk de Jong's effort.
It marked another impressive turn for Dembele however, who as recently as January looked set to become a Camp Nou outcast - and now Aubameyang, who bagged Barcelona's first goal, says that he should renew past this year rather than move onto new pastures.
Bayern expect Muller to finish career with club
Bayern president Herbert Hainer tells @BR24sport on Thomas Müller's future: “I'm firmly convinced that Müller belongs to Bayern. I'm firmly convinced he will end his career here at Bayern”. 🔴 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2022
Müller’s current deal expires in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/kWFPEsQ9kf
