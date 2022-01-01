Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski agrees Barcelona deal

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Robert Lewandowski Bayern 2021-22
Lewandowski decides to join Barcelona

2022-04-11T16:58:30.975Z

Reports that Robert Lewandowski has decided to move to Barcelona this summer are wide of the mark, GOAL understands.

A report from Polish broadcaster TVP claims the striker was disappointed by Bayern's reluctance to open talks over a new contract and has had his head turned by the Camp Nou side.

But while he could opt to leave Bayern this summer, he had not yet reached an agreement with Barca and his future is yet to be decided.

Ten Hag reluctant to accept Man Utd job

2022-04-11T16:29:30.114Z

Erik gen Hag is considering accepting RB Leipzig's offer to take over as coach.
The Mirror claims he is reluctant to acceptManchester United's offer and could move back to Germany.

Atletico eye Lautaro, Nunez & Gabigol

2022-04-11T15:59:21.000Z

Atletico Madrid have their eye on three attackers.

Fichajes reports the Spanish giants are considering moves for Inter star Lautaro Martinez, Benfica's Darwin Nunez, and former Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa.

Lozano set for Napoli departure

2022-04-11T15:00:18.000Z

Napoli are expected to sell Mexico winger Hirving Lozano at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injury this season and even when fit has often found himself behind Matteo Politano in the pecking order.

Should Lozano move on then Napoli are eyeing Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as his replacement.

Pogba a priority for PSG

2022-04-11T14:30:36.000Z

PSG have made Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba a priority signing this summer, according to Footmercato.

Pogba will be available on a free transfer when his United contract expires at the end of the season, but will likely command a hefty wage.

However, he is believed to be keen on a move to the French capital having turned down an offer of fresh terms from the Red Devils in October, while former club Juventus are not thought to be in the running.

Paul Pogba Man Utd 2021-22
Neves in Arsenal's sights

2022-04-11T14:00:00.000Z

Arsenal have made Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves one of their prime summer transfer targets, according to Sky Sports.

Mikel Arteta has made signing a central midfielder a priority this summer and has turned his attention to Neves, who could cost up to £60 million ($78m).

Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham have also expressed an interest in the Portugal international in the past.

Lewandowski agrees Barca deal (Interia Sport)

2022-04-11T13:30:00.000Z

Bayern striker set for move to Camp Nou

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has agreed to join Barcelona, reports Interia Sport.

The 33-year-old has agreed terms on a three-year contract with the Catalan giants.

PSG, Manchester City and Liverpool were also interested in the Poland striker, but he has opted for a move to Camp Nou.

Spurs to push for permanent Kulusevski deal

2022-04-11T13:00:00.000Z

Tottenham are planning to push for a permanent deal for Juventus loanee Dejan Kulusevski - according to Calciomercato.

Spurs could even fork out €35 million to sign the Swede outright before the end of the season, having been hugely impressed with his recent performances.

Kulusevski has recorded three goals and six assists in 11 Premier League games for Tottenham in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Harry Kane Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 2021-22
Tottenham interested in Inter's Bastoni

2022-04-11T12:30:00.000Z

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to The Athletic.

Antonio Conte worked with the 22-year-old when he was in charge at San Siro and now wishes to arrange a reunion at Spurs.

Bastoni has appeared in 27 Serie A games for Inter this season and is under contract until 2024.

Bastoni Inter Serie A
Milan reluctant to pay Real Madrid's Diaz asking price

2022-04-11T12:00:00.000Z

Milan are reluctant to pay Real Madrid's asking price for Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz - according to Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at San Siro and the Blancos will only listen to offers of €22 million (£18m/$24m) or more if the Rossoneri wish to sign him permanently this summer.

Diaz is eager to stay at Milan but they feel that fee is too steep, meaning he may have to return to Madrid and see out his contract through to 2025.

Brahim Diaz, AC Milan 2021-22
Dortmund lead Hazard race ahead of Arsenal (Cadena Ser)

2022-04-11T11:30:00.000Z

Real Madrid winger touted for Bundesliga switch

Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign Real Madrid's Eden Hazard ahead of Arsenal - according to Cadena Ser.

Arsenal and Milan have made approaches for the 31-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window, but he would prefer a move to BVB.

Dortmund are also interested in Hazard and he would welcome the chance to link up with his brother Thorgan at Westfalenstadion, while Madrid currently have a strong relationship with the German club.

20220317_Hazard
Spurs likely to miss out on Gvardiol

2022-04-11T11:00:00.000Z

Tottenham are likely to miss out on a summer deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol - according to RB Live.

Spurs have been tipped to make a move for the 20-year-old when the transfer market reopens, despite the fact he is under contract at Red Bull Arena until 2026.

Gvardiol is happy at Leipzig at the moment, though, and the club expects him to remain on their books for the 2022-23 season.

Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig Bundesliga 29082021
Benfica close in on PSV boss Schmidt

2022-04-11T10:30:00.000Z

Arsenal lining up move for Douglas Luiz (Football Insider)

2022-04-11T10:00:00.000Z

Arsenal have been linked with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luis for some time, and Football Insider claims that a move will be made by the Gunners in the next transfer window.

The Gunners have made the signing of another striker their top priority for the summer, but a Brazilian midfielder on the books of a Premier League rival is also in their sights.

Douglas Luiz Aston Villa 2021-22
Getty Images

Real Madrid launch new ‘charm offensive’ for Haaland

2022-04-11T09:30:00.000Z

While Real Madrid are looking to move players on this summer, they are also looking to make marquee additions.

Erling Haaland remains a top target for the Blancos, with The Mirror reporting that a new “charm offensive” has been launched by the Liga heavyweights in an ongoing bid to prise a prolific Norwegian striker away from Borussia Dortmund.

Real open to selling Arsenal-linked Asensio for €30m

2022-04-11T09:00:00.000Z

Marco Asensio continues to be linked with Arsenal and Juventus, with Calciomercato claiming that Real Madrid have set their asking price.

The Blancos are reportedly willing to part with the Spain international playmaker if they receive an offer that comes in around the €30 million (£25m/$33m) mark.

Man Utd, Chelsea & PSG lead Nunez pursuit (The Athletic)

2022-04-11T08:30:00.000Z

Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, reports The Athletic.

The Uruguayan frontman has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with leading sides from England and France hoping to secure his signature in the summer window.

Darwin Nunez Benfica 2021-22
Everton loanee Kean won't stay at Juve

2022-04-11T08:00:00.000Z

Everton loanee Moise Keane won't be staying at Juventus beyond the end of the season - according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The 22-year-old rejoined the Italian giants on a two-year loan deal last summer that included a €28 million (£23m/$31m) obligation to buy.

Juve could pay that fee a year early before selling Kean on, with Paris Saint-Germain thought to be interested in bringing him back after his successful loan spell at Parc des Princes last season.

Moise kean Juventus Cagliari 2021/22
Valencia ready to offload Cillessen

2022-04-11T07:30:00.000Z

Valencia are ready to offload Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen - according to Marca.

PSV are interested in signing the 32-year-old, who only has one year left on his contract at the Mestalla.

Valencia are willing to sell Cillessen to boost their current financial situation, with the shot-stopper having only appeared in 15 La Liga games so far this season.

Juve in talks to sign Milinkovic-Savic

2022-04-11T07:00:00.000Z

Juventus are in talks to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri have already made contact with the 27-year-old's agent to thrash out terms ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lazio originally set their asking price for Milinkovic-Savic at €70 million (£59m/$76m) but Juve are hoping to negotiate that price down.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio 2021-22
Liverpool delay Carvalho announcement

2022-04-11T06:30:00.000Z

Doak set for Liverpool move

2022-04-10T23:00:00.000Z

Liverpool are poised to add Celtic teenager Ben Doak to their ranks, per Football Insider.

The youngster will become the latest fresh starlet to head to Anfield, after Fabio Carvalho arrives in the summer.

Doak will sign a three-year deal through 2025.

Benfica hope Man Utd-linked Nunez matches £113m Felix fee

2022-04-10T22:45:00.000Z

Manchester United, Arsenal and the many other suitors of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez have been informed by Benfica manager Nelson Verissimo that any deal for the South American should cost as much as the £113 million ($147m) transfer that took Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Leading sides from across Europe, including many from the Premier League, are reportedly readying summer raids on Estadio da Luz for a frontman that has netted 31 times in all competitions this season.

At just 22 years of age, Nunez is being targeted as a shrewd addition for the present and future, with his star very much on the rise, but his current employers in Portugal are eager to point out that he will not come cheap and that there is no guarantee of a sale being sanctioned in 2022.

Asensio leads Juve wishlist

2022-04-10T22:30:00.000Z

Marco Asensio is at the top of Juventus' list of players to take Paulo Dybala's spot in the line-up, per Fichajes.

The Argentine will leave Turin this summer and seek new pastures.

Asensio, despite being a very different player, is reported to be a favoured replacement, while Mohamed Salah and Angel Di Maria are other options.

'Dembele must stay!' - Barca beg for new contract

2022-04-10T22:15:00.000Z

Ousmane Dembele must stay with Barcelona, says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who spoke of the Frenchman's impact after the Blaugrana emerged as 3-2 winners against Levante in La Liga on Sunday.

The Catalan outfit fought back from behind to seize the lead through the latter, lost it again to a third penalty for their hosts and then snatched the win in injury time through Luuk de Jong's effort.

It marked another impressive turn for Dembele however, who as recently as January looked set to become a Camp Nou outcast - and now Aubameyang, who bagged Barcelona's first goal, says that he should renew past this year rather than move onto new pastures.

Bayern expect Muller to finish career with club

2022-04-10T22:00:00.000Z