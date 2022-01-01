Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ajax raise Antony demands to £84m amid Man Utd interest

Tottenham loan out Scarlett
HERE HE IS 🌟— Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) July 27, 2022
✍️ England U19 international Dane Scarlett has joined #Pompey on a season-long loan from @SpursOfficial
Wijnaldum nears Roma loan
Gini #Wijnaldum is getting closer to #ASRoma, which are confident to try to reach an agreement with #PSG for a loan. The dutch midfielder has already given his availability to #Roma, which have asked to #PSG to pay 50% of the salary. #transfers https://t.co/qHV0DXqcw7— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 27, 2022
Pulgar move wrapped
Done Deal and confirmed! Erick #Pulgar to #Flamengo from #Fiorentina for €2,5M + 20% on the future sale. Contract until December 2025. #transfers @violanews https://t.co/qn8UFl7kum— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 27, 2022
Bayern snap up Barcelona prospect
Signed and confirmed. Talented left back Adam Aznou leaves Barcelona and joins FC Bayern on free move, he just posted farewell message to the team. 🔴🤝 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022
Deal signed until June 2025 with an option for professional contract. pic.twitter.com/1biqC0M5dC
Ajax raise Antony demands to £84m (Daily Mail)
Dutch club trying to price out Red Devils
Ajax have increased their demands for Antony to £84 million, according to the Daily Mail.
That's a significant bump on their prior valuation and an indication that they will be willing to hold strong this summer as they fight off interest from Manchester United.